Drought Mgt. Team: Urges outdoor water use restriction in hard-hit areas
The N.H. Drought Management Team is urging local officials to consider imposing outdoor water use restrictions in the 53% of the state in severe or moderate drought. This map shows the southern border section of the state in severe drought with the swath just north of it in moderate drought. The rest of the state has “abnormally dry” conditions.

 N.H. Drought Management Team

CONCORD — The state on Thursday recommended that local officials adopt mandatory outdoor water use restrictions in the 53% of the state with moderate-to-severe drought conditions.

Local ordinances give a city council, board of selectmen, board of public works or local administrators the authority to order a cutback on landscape watering or the filling of swimming pools.