The N.H. Drought Management Team is urging local officials to consider imposing outdoor water use restrictions in the 53% of the state in severe or moderate drought. This map shows the southern border section of the state in severe drought with the swath just north of it in moderate drought. The rest of the state has “abnormally dry” conditions.
CONCORD — The state on Thursday recommended that local officials adopt mandatory outdoor water use restrictions in the 53% of the state with moderate-to-severe drought conditions.
Local ordinances give a city council, board of selectmen, board of public works or local administrators the authority to order a cutback on landscape watering or the filling of swimming pools.
The state’s drought management team also advised that those who own private wells should closely examine their own water levels and that low-income well owners may be eligible for well replacement funding through a state-financed program.
This advisory comes as the near-term weather outlook calls for below-normal precipitation and above-average normal temperatures at least through August.
The severe drought is felt in 13% of the state, an area from the Dover region on the Seacoast that follows along a ridge of southeastern Rockingham County into Nashua and suburbs just north of that city.
The 40% of the state in moderate drought goes across the width of the state from just south of Lake Winnipesaukee at an angle all the way to Keene on the Vermont border (See map).
Mary Stampone, the state’s climatologist, said heat waves in July and August made things worse, and the watering demands for plants and crops during the growing season created still more chronic conditions.
Farmers are using special methods such as drip irrigation and soil moisture sensors to most efficiently use what water they do need, officials said.
Connecticut River Valley
The state has experienced a 50% to 75% decline in normal precipitation over the past few months, officials said.
The drought management team remains especially concerned about communities north of the severe and moderate drought lines along the Connecticut River.
Groundwater levels are becoming dangerously low from Lancaster to Newport as well as in Campton, Albany, New Durham and East Kingston. This calls into question whether there is enough water for drinking and agriculture, officials said.
Michael Howley with the State Geological Survey said this very low groundwater is likely a carryover from drought conditions of the past two years.
“When looking at groundwater level trends along the Connecticut River Valley, it is clear the lack of snow last winter resulted in a much smaller spring recharge to the groundwater system,” Howley said.
“While this had an impact on groundwater levels, it still does not explain why levels are so low. You must look back even further. The data indicates that groundwater levels in the Connecticut River Valley likely never recovered from the 2020/2021 drought.”
State officials said these drought conditions likely will persist through the fall, and conditions could worsen in parts of the state in the coming weeks.
Drinking water experts also warn that contamination can intensify with drought conditions. Arsenic, uranium and manganese all are naturally occurring minerals that can contaminate well water and cause cancer and other problems for residents.
When groundwater levels fall, the concentration of these minerals in the water that is left can increase.
State officials said homeowners should test well water every three-to-five years for these chemicals, and now would be a great time if it hasn’t been recently done. The state has a fact sheet to help homeowners through the process.