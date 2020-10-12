Forest land donated by the Hill family in Eaton is now part of 214 pristine acres that will be preserved, according to the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust in Conway.
The property was purchased in stages by George and Helene Hill starting in 1966, and was gifted to the land trust by the extended Hill family, according to a news release.
Abutting other conservation land in the neighborhood, including a parcel already owned by the trust as well as land owned by the town of Eaton, this forest land along Paul Hill Road adds to an impressive “habitat block” and protects existing wildlife corridors.
“And so we have given away Paul Hill Road," George Hill and his daughter, Sarah Hill, said in a statement. "Better said, we have given back Paul Hill Road. It has always stayed put, but legally it is now where it belongs, entrusted to a community of forest stewards who have offered to shoulder its safekeeping so that it can serve the community that it lies within and who know best how to draw from and contribute to it.”
William Abbott, executive director of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, thanked the Hill family.
"The property truly is a gem, lovingly cared for during the past five decades," Abbott said in the news release. "We intend to honor this gift by continuing their excellent forest stewardship, in perpetuity.”