Higher electricity prices began today for customers of Eversource and Liberty Utilities -- but with those rising prices, and new draft regulations potentially opening the door to “community power aggregation,” more Granite Staters are thinking about whether the “default” electric service is still the way to go.

Nearly all New Hampshire households use “default” electric service, according to the state Department of Energy -- the Eversource, or Liberty or New Hampshire Electric Cooperative service that comes standard. Just 14% of households in the Eversource coverage area use an alternative supplier, according to the state Department of Energy.