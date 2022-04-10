An environmental group has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Manchester-based Nylon Corp. of America has violated the Clean Water Act and other water pollution laws.
A complaint filed in U.S. District Court last week by the Conservation Law Foundation alleges the Nylon Corporation has been dumping too-hot water from its heat exchanges into the Merrimack River, and letting zinc, oil and other chemicals, and plastic pellets and dust wash into the river.
Nylon did not respond to a request for comment Saturday. According to the complaint, Nylon pulls water from the Merrimack River to cool equipment in its Sundial Avenue manufacturing facility, and then pumps water from its heat exchanges back into the river.
The complaint states Nylon is not supposed to release water warmer than 83 degrees into the river, but the complaint alleges that at least six times since the summer of 2018, the plant has released water above that temperature limit — from 84 to 87 degrees. Nylon has discharged water with higher concentrations of zinc, the complaint alleges, and has not submitted required monitoring reports to the the U.S. Environmental Protection Administration.
The complaint also alleges plastic pellets and plastic dust, as well as fuel oil and other chemicals, have been spilled and trickled into culverts, and washed into the Merrimack River.
The Conservation Law Foundation is asking the federal court to impose fines for violations of the Clean Water Act and other water-pollution laws.
The allegations that Nylon released overheated water into the river are similar to those against the Merrimack Station, the coal-fired power plant in Bow run by Granite Shore Power, in a 2019 suit brought by the Conservation Law Foundation and the Sierra Club.
Earlier this year, a judge ruled that lawsuit could move forward.
The March 2019 suit claims releasing heated water violates the terms of the plant’s EPA license because it blocks the zone of fish passage, changes indigenous populations, and has substantial contact with surrounding shorelines.
In his ruling in January, Judge Joseph Laplante said testimony from experts convinced him that enough material facts are in dispute that the case can move forward.