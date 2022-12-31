EPA

James Miron, 4, the grandson of Fran Miron, plays on the family farm in Hugo, Minn., in 2019. Fran Miron is the fourth generation to farm this land in Hugo. His grandfather is among the many farmers who objected to the Obama administration’s expansion of waterways regulation under the Waters of the United States rule.  

 Salwan Georges/Washington Post

The Biden administration on Friday imposed a rule expanding the definition of waterways that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has authority to regulate, a move that reverses a Trump-era change and seeks to overcome nearly a decade of challenges to EPA powers, including a pending Supreme Court case.

The EPA said its rule strikes a balance it hoped would protect waterways as well as commerce, returning its Waters of the United States regulatory framework to something resembling its state before it became a focus of political debate in 2015. That year, the Obama administration significantly and controversially widened the scope of the Clean Water Act to cover even ephemeral streams and ponds; Trump dramatically weakened EPA's water pollution authority with a 2019 rule of his own.