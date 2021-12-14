JAFFREY — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is cleaning up fire debris left at the W.W. Cross building on Webster Street and removing any parts of the building that were damaged by the June 2020 fire in the old tack factory, Jaffrey Town Manager Jon Frederick said Tuesday.
“This particular action that is going on, they call it a rapid response program from the EPA,” Frederick said. “There was a fire in June of 2020 and we were very concerned about the debris left and the condition of the building. … That was a concern of our town staff and fortunately, we got some response to get this addressed.”
The $660,000 project began in October, Frederick said, and while the EPA is keeping the town informed on the project, the cleanup is between the EPA and the owner of the property, Steve Thibeault of Amherst.
Asbestos-contaminated debris left by the fire is just part of the town’s concern, Frederick said.
The property, 39 Webster St., was built in 1916 and for the majority of its life was used as a tack manufacturing factory. Most recently, the W.W. Cross building was used as an incubator for new businesses, which included a fitness center, Frederick said. However, the building has been vacant for many years.
“I came here in 2017 and it was in its current state,” he said.
“There is a laundry list of chemicals and other VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and other chemicals of concern that were part of the process that took place in the former facility,” Frederick said “
In June 2019, the town held a community workshop to discuss the future of the shuttered commercial building.
“There was interest in proceeding with tax deeding it because the taxes on it have not been paid in over a decade,” Frederick said. “It’s been sitting idle.”
However, the Select Board has been hesitant to move on the property since it is an EPA-designated brownfields site and would become the town’s liability if it were to take ownership.
In May, the town was awarded a $300,000 Assessment Grant from the EPA “to be used to conduct community outreach and reuse planning activities, including hosting a design charrette for priority sites,” according to a May press release from the EPA.
Both the 11-acre W.W. Cross building and the vacant St. Patrick’s School are considered priority sites for the grant money. The assessment grant is the first step toward receiving EPA money to rehabilitate brownfields sites.