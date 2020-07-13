Manchester will spend $231 million over the next 20 years to significantly reduce discharges of raw sewage into the Merrimack River, the EPA announced Monday.
The mandated upgrades to the city’s 385-mile network of sewer lines should reduce overflow discharges by 74%, according to the agreement announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Justice Department.
The state of New Hampshire joined the federal officials as a co-plaintiff in the action against Manchester, which the EPA said resolves allegations of Clean Water Act violations by the city of Manchester.
“This agreement means a healthier Merrimack River and cleaner water for the communities along the river in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel in a statement.
In a statement, Mayor Joyce Craig said she is glad the city reached the agreement with the EPA.
“For over 20 years, the city has worked to mitigate combined sewer overflow activations,” Craig said. “With this proposed consent decree, we will continue those efforts over the next two decades, developing new drainage systems and upgrading systems at the wastewater treatment plant.
The EPA said Manchester alone accounts for about half of all combined sewer overflows in the Merrimack River.
The 117-mile-long Merrimack River forms in Franklin, New Hampshire. It flows through Concord, Manchester and Nashua and the Massachusetts cities of Lowell, Lawrence and Haverhill before meeting the Atlantic Ocean in Newburyport.
The river is the source of drinking water to more than 500,000 people, many of whom are minorities and low-income residents and who live in environmental justice communities, the EPA said.
Ironically, last year Manchester Water Works began work on a facility to draw water from the river. Also last summer, lawmakers and environmental activists paddled the river to raise awareness about water quality issues, estimated at 280 million gallons a year,
The agreement focuses on the city sewer system, which provides sewage treatment to most city residents as well as residents of portions of Bedford, Goffstown and Londonderry.
Combined sewer overflows happen during heavy rainfalls, when stormwater overwhelms the capacity of antiquated sewage systems to handle both stormwater and sewage water. When overwhelmed, the systems discharge raw sewage directly into the river.
At times, bacterial contamination of overflows was five times the allowable level. A little less than half of Manchester’s sewage lines, 45%, are combined with stormwater drains.
In 1999, the EPA issued an administrative order to Manchester to address the discharges.
The accepted remedy is to separate storm water sewers from sanitary sewers, a massive undertaking that involves digging up streets and replacing single pipe structures with two separated sewage systems.
In 2009, Manchester completed a $58 million Phase I project that covered the West Side.
Last year, the city’s Environmental Protection chief, Fred McNeill, estimated that a Phase II project for the remainder of the city would cost $165 million.
The EPA said the city will have to disconnect the Cemetery Brook outfall, which runs through the heart of the center city, from the sewage system and replace it with a new, 2 1/2-mile drain to the Merrimack River.
A new drain and separation will also be necessary for the Christian Brook, which is in the North End.
The agreement also calls for a notification system so the city will alert public health departments and downstream communities about the discharge.
Last year, McNeill promised that such a system would be up within weeks. The city website provides a signup for CSO overflows, with a notification via Nixle alerts. But it does not provide Twitter notification, as do many other city agencies.
Data about past overflows is not available online.
The agreement, which is subject to a 30-day comment period after its publication in the Federal Register, also calls for the city to reduce its discharges of phosphorus.