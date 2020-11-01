NEW DURHAM -- An Environmental Protection Agency permit set to take effect Jan. 1 would reduce phosphorus discharges from the state's New Durham fish hatchery and curb the threat of cyanobacteria in the Merrymeeting River and Lake Winnipesaukee, a state representative says.
The 10-mile Merrymeeting River flows through the Powder Mill Hatchery, the largest of the six hatcheries operated by the state Department of Fish and Game.
Food fed to the fish as well as their waste has contributed to phosphorus and other pollutants being discharged into the river, which travels through several ponds before flowing into Lake Winnipesaukee at Alton Bay.
State Rep. Mike Harrington, R-Strafford, said constituents complained to him a couple of years ago about the phosphorus coming out of the hatchery, noting that if the hatchery “was a private enterprise, it would have been shut down” quickly.
He called the EPA’s setting the discharge limit at 12 parts per billion, down from the initially proposed 25 parts per billion, “a major change” for the better.
Harrington estimated it would cost about $5 million to make improvements or build new infrastructure at the hatchery. He said he was told by representatives of Fish and Game and Gov. Chris Sununu’s office that both were considering including the project in their next budgets.
A trout fisherman, Harrington proposed legislation for a $1 trout stamp, with proceeds from its sale going to the hatchery project.
“And I have not talked to a single person who was not willing to pay a dollar more if it cleans up the river,” he said.
A 2018 lawsuit filed by the Conservation Law Foundation alleges the Fish and Game department violated the Clean Water Act by its discharge of phosphorus and by other practices. The new EPA permit hasn't changed the foundation's position, press secretary Jake O’Neill said.
“We don’t believe the permit will have any effect on our case, and we expect the case to move forward," O'Neill said in an Oct. 28 email. "The court still has (an) important role to play in reducing pollution from this facility. The State has let us know that they intend to file a motion to dismiss the case next week, which we will be responding to by November 18.”
Phosphorus promotes algae blooms and other water quality problems that can impair aquatic life, make people and pets sick, prevent recreational use and have a negative impact on the value of waterfront properties, said Fred Quimby, a retired Cornell University professor of environmental toxicology and a long-time Merrymeeting Lake resident.
He is co-plaintiff in the suit, but he is encouraged by the new permit. Quimby chairs New Durham's water-quality committee, which voted not to appeal the new EPA permit.
“Nobody in New Durham is going to challenge (it),” he said.
Quimby said a lot has been done by the hatchery since he first noticed bright green algae blooms in the Merrymeeting River in 2015, and the matter was brought to the attention of Fish and Game.
“They’ve changed how they treat the wastewater coming out. They did it on their own, and they’re already seeking funds to build a wastewater facility,” said Quimby, who said he's now supports the hatchery.
The permit represent an "estimated 75% reduction in phosphorus loading compared to current annual loads," according to the EPA's Boston office.
"The final limits were established after considering numerous comments from a range of stakeholders. EPA and (the state Department of Environmental Services) believe that the effluent limits in the final permit will ensure that the discharge will be at or below an in-lake concentration consistent with NHDES’s approach to classifying and restoring lakes in New Hampshire," the EPA said in a statement.
Currently, the Merrymeeting River is dumping an estimated 1,800 pounds of phosphorus a year into Alton Bay, said Quimby, with the Powder Mill Hatchery believed to be responsible for 28 percent of the amount.
“Phosphorus, especially in a riverine system, eventually ends up going to the lowest place – the ocean – but it takes a long time to get there,” Quimby said.