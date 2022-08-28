The EPA’s proposal to designate two PFAS as “hazardous” could provide important tools to help remove the so-called “forever chemicals” from soil and water.

In New Hampshire, the fight against PFAS has largely focused on making sure drinking water is safe and cutting down on ongoing industrial emissions, not cleaning up contamination from past pollution. But if the rule proposed Friday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is finalized, the EPA could require companies to clean up land and groundwater.

Laurene Allen

Laurene Allen of Merrimack Citizens for Clean Water, pictured in 2019.