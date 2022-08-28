The EPA’s proposal to designate two PFAS as “hazardous” could provide important tools to help remove the so-called “forever chemicals” from soil and water.
In New Hampshire, the fight against PFAS has largely focused on making sure drinking water is safe and cutting down on ongoing industrial emissions, not cleaning up contamination from past pollution. But if the rule proposed Friday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is finalized, the EPA could require companies to clean up land and groundwater.
“The hope is it gives us more strength as a community,” said Laurene Allen of Merrimack Citizens for Clean Water.
The chemicals known as PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are produced in a variety of non-stick coatings and have been found in the water in Merrimack, Bedford, Litchfield, Londonderry and parts of Manchester, as well as around the former Pease Air Force Base and the former Coakley Landfill on the Seacoast. The proposal announced Friday targets two specific PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS).
The Coakley Landfill and the former Pease Air Force Base are already Superfund sites because of other pollutants, along with a handful of other landfills and defunct factories in southern New Hampshire. But the new proposal could open the door to designating as Superfund sites places where PFAS are the main problem.
If the EPA’s proposed rule is finalized, companies responsible for PFAS contamination could be held responsible by the EPA for cleanup costs, or at least part of the cost of remediation.
“The action announced today will improve transparency and advance EPA’s aggressive efforts to confront this pollution, as outlined in the Agency’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in a statement Friday. “Under this proposed rule, EPA will both help protect communities from PFAS pollution and seek to hold polluters accountable for their actions.”
Allen said the EPA’s proposal put her in mind of the areas around Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics in Merrimack, and other manufacturers in the area.
New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services has required Saint-Gobain to install systems that take PFAS out of its emissions and pay for water for local residents with PFAS-contaminated wells, and Saint-Gobain has said it is proactively working to provide safe drinking water and stop emitting PFAS.
But the local water utility, the Merrimack Village District, has alleged in an ongoing lawsuit that contaminated soil and groundwater continues to leach PFAS into drinking water.
Earlier this summer, the EPA released “health advisories” to help states craft regulations to limit PFAS in water, and the agency said federal standards for the “forever chemicals” could be finalized next year. New Hampshire has for years had strict limits on PFAS in water.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year also includes funding for PFAS remediation.