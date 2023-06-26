Northern Pass

Several hundred opponents of the Northern Pass transmission-line project rally outside the State House in Concord in April 2017.

 MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER FILE

Eversource is giving away thousands of acres of land once earmarked for the failed Northern Pass power transmission project, including to private parties who previously owned certain parcels.

The transfers represent a final step for the Northern Pass transmission line project and cover a total of 92 properties spanning 15 towns and four counties, varying in size from seven to 330 acres, according to Eversource.