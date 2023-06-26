Eversource is giving away thousands of acres of land once earmarked for the failed Northern Pass power transmission project, including to private parties who previously owned certain parcels.
The transfers represent a final step for the Northern Pass transmission line project and cover a total of 92 properties spanning 15 towns and four counties, varying in size from seven to 330 acres, according to Eversource.
The 92 properties total about 5,300 total acres – with the majority of that total going to R&B Rentals LLC (Bear Rock Adventures) and Dead Water LLC (managed by Wagner Forest Management).
A majority of the properties can be found in Coos County.
“The properties were all disposed of at no cost,” Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said in an email.
“This is the final chapter of Northern Pass in Coos County,” said Stewartstown resident Harry Brown, who sought money from the project to support off-highway recreational vehicles.
Northern Pass’s $1.6 billion project called for widening rights-of-way, creating new paths through environmentally sensitive areas and installing structures higher than 150 feet in places along a 192-mile route through more than 30 Granite State communities. Northern Pass later agreed to bury more miles of the project underground.
The Northern Pass project cost Eversource shareholders $318 million when it was scrubbed in 2019 after the state Supreme Court denied a request by Northern Pass officials to order the state Site Evaluation Committee to reopen deliberations.
“Bear Rock Adventures has long been committed to supporting outdoor recreation, as well as economic development and environmental stewardship in New Hampshire, and similarly, Wagner has a longstanding presence in the state, conducting sustainable forest management and partnering with the state on recreational and conservation initiatives,” Eversource said in a statement.
Officials at Bear Rock Adventures couldn’t be reached Monday.