This summer’s drought is worsening in New Hampshire and may rival the extremely dry conditions that had residents in a panic as their wells dried up just a few years ago.
Parts of the state have seen their driest period on record since the drought began to grip the region in May.
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report released last week, the extreme drought conditions expanded from 10% to 22% in southeastern New Hampshire.
The rest of the state also is experiencing severe drought, with only a small portion of southwestern areas reporting moderate conditions.
Gov. Chris Sununu said last week he will ask Environmental Services Commissioner Bob Scott to propose an emergency trust fund to help homeowners and small businesses that, because of the drought, have to dig new or re-drill existing water wells.
The money would come from the state’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund created after a 2013, court-ordered verdict against oil companies that were found to be responsible for contaminating groundwater with MtBE, a gasoline additive.
Sununu said he spoke with Sen. Chuck Morse, R-Salem, who authored the state law creating this fund and chaired its review committee.
The fund need will probably be a “few million,” the governor said.
“We will look at what the need is. It costs $5,000 on average and there are hundreds of wells around the state right now that could be affected,” Sununu said. “It is something in the seven-digit range....We will get this done as soon as possible.”
“We need the rain really bad. It’s incredibly dry in southern New Hampshire right now,” said Tom Hawley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Precipitation in Concord is 10.75 inches below normal for the year. Most of that deficit has been since mid-May, when things began drying up.
According to Hawley, the period between May 16 and Oct. 7 was 9.79 inches below normal, which is the driest since record keeping began in 1868.
“That’s a significant record,” he said.
The situation is dire in other southern communities as well, including Manchester, which is 13.11 inches below normal for the year and in Epping, where a 10.05 inch deficit was reported.
The outlook for the next two weeks calls for above normal precipitation and warmer than normal temperatures, but that’s just the outlook.
Many of the storm systems this year have tracked west of New Hampshire.
“Vermont and eastern New York have been getting the rain. The systems just kind of die as they move east or they go up into Canada and we miss them altogether,” Hawley said.
Hawley said the area could get some leftovers from Hurricane Delta after it hits the Gulf Coast on Friday and moves inland. If any rain makes its way into the Northeast, Hawley said it would likely be early next week.
“It certainly will be helpful, but I don’t think it will be enough to get us out of the drought,” he said.
With groundwater levels so low, Hawley said they’ll continue to drop if the region doesn’t see much rain before the ground freezes. If that’s the case, he said people will have to hope for lots of snow this winter to help the groundwater recharge in the spring.
“We could be coming out of the spring with very low groundwater and wells will be drying up in the spring,” he said.
Numerous wells went dry in the drought that hit in 2016 and lasted into the spring of 2017. Well drilling companies could barely keep up with the demand for wells during that time.
While many homeowners eventually got their new wells, which put them in better shape this time around, well drillers have been busy this summer as well.