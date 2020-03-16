CONCORD — Family and work colleagues fondly recalled the passion Paul Bofinger brought to protecting New Hampshire’s environmental treasures following his passing late last week.
Bofinger, 85, died in CRVNA Hospice House in Concord last Friday following a period of declining health.
For 35 years, Bofinger worked at the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests and became widely identified as the person responsible for growing that nonprofit into a powerful force for conservation.
Jane Difley had replaced Bofinger as forester and president of the organization upon his retirement in 1996.
“Paul was the conscience of conservation in New Hampshire, instrumental in protecting its waters, fisheries and wildlife as well as its forests,” Difley said in a statement.
“He was the consummate negotiator successfully working with others to create legislation enabling conservation commissions, wetlands protections and current use. He understood and worked tirelessly to make sure that the White Mountain National Forest was a model of both wilderness protection and sustainable forestry.”
A native of Passaic, N.J., Bofinger moved to New Hampshire in the mid-1950s after graduating with a forestry degree from the University of Michigan.
After starting with the forest society first as a forester in 1961, he worked up to the position of president.
Jack Savage took over last year as chief executive of the organization.
Bofinger ran the agency at a time when New Hampshire was undergoing an explosion of economic growth that was putting pressure on officials in communities to approve development, Savage said.
“There was this big expansion of lake camps in the 1960s and 1970s and then in 1980s many of our southern New Hampshire towns grew by leaps and bounds,” Savage said.
“He recognized how this could change the character of New Hampshire and worked hard to address it.”
His daughter, Lise Bofinger of Concord, said as a young child, she first learned of one of her father’s signature campaigns.
“As a kid growing up, one of my first big memories was the role he played in stopping the federal government from widening the highway through Franconia Notch up north,” she recalled.
Savage said that battle consumed much of Bofinger’s tenure at the organization since it grew out of then-President Eisenhower’s design of the national highway system.
“The fight over Franconia Notch and the parkway versus a state line highways went from the 1960s well into the 1980s,” Savage said.
“He was instrumental in convincing authorities that allowing the turnpike to extend through the notch would do serious damage to that ecosystem.”
Difley said Bofinger’s advocacy inspired a generation of people like herself to enter this field.
“He was a mentor for countless conservationists, myself included, who went on to influence the protection of New Hampshire’s environment. New Hampshire is the beautiful state we know today because of Paul’s work,” Difley said.
This included his daughter who would go on to become a Concord High School teacher in environmental science and field ecology.
“My father was a forester and my mom a teacher so the combination of the two influenced my career path,” Lise Bofinger said.
During Bofinger’s administration, the forest society moved from a small, second-floor office in downtown Concord to a large headquarters on a rural tract in east Concord powered by renewable energy that became a model for like organizations in the Northeast,
He also played a central role in convincing then-Gov. Judd Gregg and other policy makers for the state to purchase the Nash Stream Forest, a 40,000-acre tract south of Dixville Notch that was part of the Connecticut River watershed.
“There’s no doubt that had the state not stepped in, that property was going to become littered with campsites,” Savage said.
His daughter said her father had suffered dementia the last few years of his life and the outpouring of support from his admirers has made it easier to cope with his loss.
“I’ve been reminded at how he had such a great impact on the lives and careers of so many people. That’s been really nice for me as we have struggled these past four years,” she added.
“I can let some of that recent past go.”
A memorial service at the forest society headquarters is in the works for later this spring.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the forest society care of Anne Truslow, 54, Portsmouth St., Concord.