WHEN STUDENTS IN FOUR Manchester and two Nashua schools sit down to their school lunches this fall, they won’t be eating cardboard pizza shipped from some national warehouse. They’ll be eating pizza with sauce that has been processed locally, with tomatoes that come from their own classrooms.
While many kids don’t know a lot about where their food comes from, a University of New Hampshire initiative is changing all that with a program that brings growing food full circle, helping both school children and local farmers.
Stacey Purslow, Farm to School coordinator, said the program, based out of the University of New Hampshire in Durham, has been in existence since 2004 and has three major components:
• School-based gardens.
• Connecting school food services with locally farm-raised food.
• Farm to School classroom curriculum.
They sponsor the New Hampshire Harvest of the Month program and the Indigenous New Hampshire Harvest Calendar.
It’s hard to quantify how many schools belong to FTS, Purslow said. Some schools have gardens, while others don’t but do take advantage of produce from local farmers.
Jameson Small, coordinator of the Fresh Start program with the Organization for Refugee Success, explained that the Farm to School program benefits a wide range of constituencies. He oversees 25 farmers originally from Nepal, Sudan, Kenya and Burkina Faso, with the majority from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia. The farmers, most of whom are women, worked the land in their home countries but found themselves in apartments in America and unable to farm or garden. Fresh Start puts them back on the soil, in leased or purchased land, and they can provide for their families with the produce they know best.
The Fresh Start program has four components, according to Small:
• A CSA, Community Supported Agriculture model;
• A pop-up market focusing on lower-income neighborhoods;
• A “Healthy Corners” program designed to supply corner stores with fresh produce;
• And most recently, Farm to School.
Small said the agency has applied “multiple times” for a USDA grant to fund Farm to School, and is now in the first year of a $100,000 grant.
‘Super-surplus’ of tomatoes
The pizza idea began to germinate when Small realized his farmers were producing “tons and tons” of tomatoes. It was, he said, a “super-surplus.” Two years ago his organization started freezing the excess. With the help of Genuine Local, a shared commercial kitchen in Laconia, they made up batches of tomato sauce from their farmers’ surplus. “Within days we had the sauce in jars, with labels and even bar codes,” he said.
The agency built upon that concept for its Farm To School effort. They have partnered with the six schools and two community gardens, one in Manchester and one in Nashua.
Seeds start in the classroom
In the spring, Small said, students in each school help plant the tomato seedlings, and let them germinate in class until they are about a foot tall. The young plants are then transported to a community greenhouse, currently the Manchester Grows facility, from which 2,000 plants are “farmed out” to Fresh Start Farms gardeners and 3,000 to members of the two Community Gardens.
In the fall, the tomatoes will be frozen and taken to Genuine Local, now in Meredith, where they will be made into 4,000 gallons of pizza sauce. Later in the autumn, students in the six schools will dine on pizzas with sauce from tomatoes they grew. And, Small hopes, the process will begin again.
Small is pleased that the program also received a grant to hire a videographer, and that the whole cycle will be filmed.
Last year the program produced a smaller batch of pizza sauce, and critiqued it. “We wanted to get it thicker, maybe change the packaging,” he said.
And he envisions using more of the refugee farmers’ produce. “We can get fresh basil for the sauce,” he said. “If we grow the fixings for a salad, it’s almost a whole meal.”
Many benefits of FTS
Purslow said that’s one of the many benefits of FTS. “The kids learn good eating habits, and with the school gardens, they learn to grow things,” she said. “That gives them a sense of ‘food sovereignty.’ Supporting the farmers also keeps them viable and ensures New Hampshire’s rural landscape.”
There’s also an environmental benefit, and the benefit of keeping money in the community, she added.
School menus are done a month in advance so it calls for planning by the food service directors, Purslow said. “It’s not just, ‘Hey, you, we need more broccoli.’”
School dieticians can connect with the Food Hub network, including a website where they can place orders, she said. She also holds “matchmaker events” between food service personnel and farmers, she said. While some food service directors develop their own relationships with growers, that pretty much fell off during COVID, according to Purslow.
Classroom and lunchroom activities engage the children. For example, she said, in the fall there could be a “taste-test” of New Hampshire apples, with kids voting on their favorites. The program also brings in varieties of produce the kids may not be familiar with, such as heirloom tomatoes.
Working for change at all levels
Purslow applauds the pizza project, noting that it’s a good collaboration between the farmers, the classrooms, the community partners and the commercial kitchen.
But she’s also aware that there’s more work to be done. “Now there’s fast food everywhere, and prepared food,” she observed. “Families struggling financially fall back on cheap food. This is part of the reason the school lunch program exists.”
The new standards call for a protein in every meal, and at least one fruit and one vegetable on the tray. “You won’t see French fries anymore,” she said. “They’ll be roasted potatoes, sweet potatoes.” There are sodium limits, saturated fat limits and a dairy requirement, all a balancing act at $1 to $1.30 per meal.
Purslow said that in this past legislative session a bill was introduced to provide an incentive for schools to buy more local food. The bill didn’t pass, but she’s hoping to see a retooled version in the next legislative session.
Recently, as part of a relief effort to fix supply chain issues, the USDA awarded each state grants to purchase local food for schools. New Hampshire’s share is $570,000 and Purslow will be involved in drafting the grant request. She’s pretty sure if granted, she can find positive, effective ways to spend the money.
She’s looking at equity issues and how to bring the best food to low-income and minority students. She’d like to see the program expand to provide more culturally appropriate foods to children of new Americans, she said.
Small also has a vision for more Granite State kids learning where their food comes from and making it happen. “We’re only working with 3,000 kids now,” he said. “But it’s a way to get our foot in the door.”