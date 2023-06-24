Downstream vista
The Hadley Falls Dam on the Piscataquog River in the center of Goffstown may be removed in the coming years, sparking concern among waterfront residents.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

GOFFSTOWN

Don Smith’s two kids grew up kayaking on the Piscataquog River in front of their 1880s Victorian-style house, a pastime the 71-year-old still enjoys with his wife.

River uncertainty

Don Smith worries about the future of the Piscataquog River that runs past his Goffstown home if the state removesw the Hadley Falls Dam in the coming years.
Kelley's Falls
The Kelley’s Falls Dam on the Piscataquog River in Manchester holds back Namaske Lake. The dam may have to be removed in the future over a federal requirement to accommodate migrating fish.
Goffstown mill
The Hadley Falls Dam on the Piscataquog River in the center of Goffstown may be removed in the coming years, sparking concern among upstream residents. The dam, built in 1920, has not generated hydroelectric power since 2007.
Goffstown mill
Kelley's Falls
Kelley's Falls

The Kelley’s Falls Dam on the Piscataquog River in Manchester has been generating electricity since 1916, with the exception of a few years in the 1970s.