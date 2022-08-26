When Anna and Boyan Moskov set up a solar array last fall at their Contoocook home, climate change was very much on their minds.
Anna Moskov travels frequently and has seen the effects of industrial pollution around the globe.
“We’re very fortunate to live in a beautiful place,” she said. “We have wonderful air quality, good water, but that’s not the case around the world.
“I don’t see it in my backyard perhaps, but when you get outside of your backyard and you see the world, it’s an emergency,” she said.
A trip to China cemented their decision. “I came back to New Hampshire and said half of what I buy is made over there,” she said. “That’s the reality of technology, of the products we buy, of a global economy.
“I think it’s important to think about that, the global supply chain,” she said. “While we don’t have that pollution because those factories are not in our backyard, we’re buying the products that are produced in those factories in other parts of the world.”
They secured a loan to purchase a ground-mounted solar installation from ReVision Energy, and took advantage of a 26% federal tax credit. While they do have loan payments, Moskov said, “My electric bill is zero.”
‘Looking cost-effective’
More New Hampshire residents may be in line for rebates and tax credits to make energy improvements at their homes, after the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Josh Elliott, director of the Division of Policy and Programs at New Hampshire’s fledgling Department of Energy, said details of rebate and tax credit programs created by the new law are not yet available. But New Hampshire is in line to receive millions of dollars for two of them, he said.
The Home Energy Performance-Based Whole House Rebate program will bring in $36 million to New Hampshire over the next 10 years to provide consumer rebates for energy-efficiency measures, Elliott said.
Then there’s the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate program, which will provide $35 million over the next decade for New Hampshire residents to purchase items such as appliances and heat pumps.
Low-income residents will be eligible for 100% of the cost, including installation. Moderate-income consumers will be eligible for up to 50% of the costs, Elliott said, with a $14,000 cap on rebates.
The state will have to apply for the funding, and state lawmakers and the Executive Council would have to approve its acceptance, Elliott said. But the Department of Energy definitely will support doing so, since it provides a direct benefit to consumers here, he said.
Elliott said it’s too soon to know how many New Hampshire residents will want to take advantage of these programs. “The proof is always in the pudding,” he said.
But he said more people are aware of, and concerned about, climate change, and they are ready to do what they can to help.
“I think this was something that was building before COVID,” he said. “Then COVID happened and derailed everyone’s discussion of it.”
“Now you have the additional factor of the increased prices of fossil fuels, whether it’s at the pump or filling up your oil tank.”
In the past, investing in new technologies was too expensive for many consumers. “Now, with these rebates, it’s looking really cost-effective to do so,” Elliott said.
‘It all matters’
The Moskovs put up a big enough solar array to not only power their house but also to charge the Chevy Bolt they have on order. Anna Moskov said the price of renewable energy and electric vehicles has become competitive with older technologies, which will drive more consumers to make those choices.
“Now it actually makes good financial sense,” she said.
Moskov is director of philanthropy and engagement for The Derryfield School; her husband is a ceramic artist. She said she knows her family’s small steps won’t solve the problem of greenhouse gases.
“I am not going to reduce the pollution in China by my one solar array, but I guess it’s just: Who do you want to be in this world?” she said. “What choices do you want to make as a person?”
“This is just something I can do in my small part of the world,” Moskov said.
That’s a good way to think about it, according to New Hampshire’s state climatologist, Mary Stampone. “You hear it from people who say: Why should we make all these changes and spend all this money when China and India are still using fossil fuel, so what does it matter?” she said.
“My answer is if no one does it, then no one will do it,” Stampone said.
“It all matters,” she tells them.