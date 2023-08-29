FILE PHOTO: An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore as waves churned from Tropical Storm Karen come ashore in Dauphin Island, Alabama

An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore as waves churned from Tropical Storm Karen come ashore in Dauphin Island, Alabama, on Oct. 5, 2013. 

 Steve Nesius/Reuters

The Biden administration's first-ever auction of offshore wind development rights in the Gulf of Mexico ended with a single $5.6 million winning bid on Tuesday, reflecting meager demand for the clean energy source in a region known for its oil and gas production.

Germany's RWE won rights to 102,480 acres off Louisiana for $5.6 million, while the other two lease areas on offer off Texas received no bids, according to results posted on the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management web site.