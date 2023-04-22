230422-earth-major_ROY7163.jpg

To celebrate Earth Day 2023 on Saturday, Caitlyn Murphy of Laconia and her 3-year-old daughter Violet hiked Mount Major, a 1,786-foot summit that draws 80,000 visitors each year, including from Rhode Island, New Jersey and Maine.

The full parking lot at the base contained a smorgasbord of license plates. Parked cars lined Route 11 for a quarter-mile. It was Violet’s first climb under her own power, and Murphy wore a child-carrying backpack in case she got tired.