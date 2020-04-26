Officials with the U.S. Forest Service have shut down more than 100 trailheads, shelters, picnic areas and other sites in the White Mountain National Forest.
On Friday, officials said the decision was based on federal, state and local guidance for physical distancing and to ensure the health and safety of employees, visitors and volunteers.
In a release, the White Mountain National Forest Service said there have been “unseasonably high numbers of visitors” to the National Forest, resulting in “increased potential for exposure to Coronavirus where visitors are not able or willing” to follow guidance for physical distancing. In order to ensure such guidance from experts at the CDC, state and local for physical distancing, the White Mountain National Forest is shutting down some recreation sites and trailheads.
Spring in New Hampshire is an invigorating time to enjoy the outdoors as wildlife emerges, trees bud, and migratory birds return. In the wake of the COVID-19 public health emergency, many Granite State residents are spending this spring exploring their backyards and local trails and learning more about what their immediate surroundings have to offer for recreational opportunities. Being engaged with the outdoors is important for people’s physical and mental health, and connecting with nature helps to enhance the current remote learning experiences of many students in the state.
Trailheads that are closed include popular areas off the Kancamagus Highway including Lincoln Woods, and areas off Route 16 such as Moat Mountain in North Conway. Violators may be fined up to $5,000 per individual, the Forest Service said.
“Closing these areas will allow the Forest Service to assess our ability to do work safely, reduce the number of vehicles and congregation at trailheads, help control vandalism and to meet CDC guidance and cleaning standards,” officials said in a release. “Trails would remain open, but only accessible by foot traffic in order to discourage long-distance travel and to adhere to the state’s Stay Safe at Home orders. If you are able to walk to the trailhead without driving, you can access the trail. Parking on most roads is prohibited.”
“As the warmer weather approaches, the (White Mountain National) Forest continues to see increased visitation at recreation sites, trailheads and trails,” said Connie Carpenter, acting forest supervisor of the White Mountain National Forest. “It is difficult to practice physical distancing and maintain high-use sites to CDC guidelines. The safety of Forest Service employees, our visitors and the local communities is priority as we operate in the new COVID-19 environment.”
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are reminding all outdoor enthusiasts that enjoying the outdoors during the ongoing pandemic requires personal awareness, preparation, and responsibility for oneself and toward others while continuing to practice the recommended social distancing of six feet on all trails, at all trailheads, and in common areas such as parking lots.
“People must be aware of their physical limitations, weather conditions, and know when to turn back,” said Fish and Game Law Enforcement Chief Col. Kevin Jordan. “This is not the season for challenging hikes or dangerous backcountry adventures in ever-changing spring conditions. It is imperative that people enjoying New Hampshire’s natural resources exercise a high degree of caution. Unsafe and irresponsible behavior puts first responders at extreme risk of injury and exposure to COVID-19 because social distancing becomes very difficult to manage in search and rescue situations.