Four people were killed in a reported tornado that touched down in southeastern Missouri early on Wednesday, the state police said, and teams of first responders were combing destroyed homes and businesses for more victims.

The fatalities were reported in Bollinger County, where multiple local agencies were conducting search and recovery efforts, Sergeant Clark Parrott told Reuters. He also said multiple people were injured, but did not have an exact number.