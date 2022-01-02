Newmarket resident Melissa Brogle, who is volunteer coordinator at Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Greenland, captured these waves crashing into a seawall. She won top honors in the 2021 Rising Tides Photo Contest in the Atlantic Coast category for community resilience.
Somersworth resident Alaina Rogers, who works with the Strafford Regional Planning Commission, is a winner in the New Hampshire Coastal Adaptation Workgroup’s 2021 Rising Tides Photography Contest for her entry into the Great Bay community-resilience category.
Ned Harvey of Dover won top honors in the Atlantic Coast category involving high-tide flooding in Hampton, Hampton Falls, New Castle, North Hampton, Portsmouth, Rye and Seabrook.
Nottingham resident Jennifer Dubois, of T.C. Photography, took this winning image in the category for high-tide flooding in the Great Bay area.
A rebranded initiative to raise awareness about rising sea levels and high-tide flooding is letting four images do the talking.
The New Hampshire Coastal Adaptation Workgroup, a collaboration of 30 organizations that includes the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, asked people to vote for their favorites online in the 2021 Rising Tides Photo Contest.
The contest focuses on people, places and things impacted by high-tide flooding in New Hampshire as well as various flood-mitigation efforts and education.
Winning photos were taken by Melissa Brogle of Newmarket, Ned Harvey of Dover, Alaina Rogers of Somersworth and Jennifer Dubois of Nottingham.
“When I’m out there taking photos, I really love talking to everyone and hearing the suggestions they have and how they prepare for these astronomical tides. They are such a welcoming and resilient group of people,” Dubois said.
“I hope that one day it will help researchers find new ways to predict king tides so they can protect those residents’ homes and businesses.”
In their words:
Melissa Brogle of Newmarket (Atlantic Coast – Community Resilience):
“The seawall in Hampton helps protect Route 1A and nearby businesses from high tide flooding. But, even with the seawall, high tides, especially those that coincide with storm events, can breach the wall, leading to localized flooding and hazardous road conditions.”
Alaina Rogers of Somersworth (Great Bay – Community Resilience):
“Sea level rise is detrimental to our salt marsh habitat — one of the most productive ecosystems in the world. But innovative stabilization techniques like this “living shoreline” at Wagon Hill Farm in Durham are helping this natural shoreline habitat survive as the waters rise”
Jennifer Dubois of Nottingham (Great Bay – High-tide Flooding):
“Follow the Red Brick Road: Vulnerability of Durham Landing. King tides don’t just affect the coast, they have a disruptive effect on the bays and rivers as well.”
Ned Harvey of Dover (Atlantic Coast – High-tide Flooding):
“Futuristic Reflections: The properties of this little community have become one with the Atlantic Ocean during King Tide, making daily life a bit more challenging.”