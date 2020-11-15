Northeast Wilderness Trust has purchased 130 acres near Campbell Hill Road in Francestown, creating the Jack & Margaret Hoffman Wilderness Sanctuary.
The land includes the summit and southerly slopes of Campbell Hill.
“We couldn’t be prouder to safeguard this beautiful ecosystem as wilderness,” Jon Leibowitz, executive director of the Northeast Wilderness Trust, said in a news release. “As forever-wild, this land will never be logged and it joins a growing number of wildlands in southern New Hampshire — to the benefit of wildlife and people.”
He said the land has two large beaver ponds that feed into Brennan Brook, part of the Merrimac River Watershed. There are at least four active vernal pools, where amphibians and insects breed in the spring. Stone walls and cellar holes throughout the sanctuary indicate that the young forest was once farmland.
Northeast Wilderness Trust purchased the property early this month from the children of the late John L. (Jack) and Margaret Hoffman for $150,000, which Leibowitz said was below its appraised value.
“The Northeast Wilderness Trust has been wonderful to work with every step of the way,” the Hoffmans’ daughter, Elizabeth, said in the news release.
“I am so happy that the land is now in such good hands and I feel very enthusiastic about the forever-wild designation. My father’s 100th birthday would have been this week, so this transition feels like a perfect way to mark the occasion.”
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services supported the creation of the sanctuary through its Aquatic Resource Mitigation Fund.
“The wetlands on this property are ranked among the highest quality habitat in the region, which was part of why we chose to fund this conservation project,” said Lori Sommer, mitigation coordinator for NH DES. “Campbell Hill also connects to existing conserved land, so that makes it a priority for protection.”
Sommer said that a recent NH Fish & Wildlife report showed that the Merrimac River Watershed region has lost significant forest habitat to development in recent years.
Preserving interconnected forestlands across the landscape allows wildlife to move around in the face of environmental changes, the news release said. Conservation also secures larger territories and corridors for animals that migrate or need plenty of room to roam.
The Oliver S. and Jennie R. Donaldson Charitable Trust also helped make the new Wilderness Sanctuary possible. Founded in 2002, the Northeast Wilderness Trust safeguards more than 37,000 acres in six states, according to the news release.
For more information, go to www.newildernesstrust.org.