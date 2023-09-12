Moroccan King visits injured quake survivors

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI donates blood at King Mohammed VI University Hospital following the country’s deadliest earthquake in six decades, in Marrakech, Morocco, on Tuesday.

 AL OULA TV

TALAT N’YAAQOUB, Morocco — Many survivors of Morocco’s earthquake struggled in makeshift shelters on Tuesday after a fourth night in the open, while villagers in devastated mountain areas voiced frustration at having received no help from the authorities.

The death toll from the 6.8 magnitude quake that struck in the High Atlas Mountains late on Friday evening rose to 2,901, while the number of people injured more than doubled to 5,530, state television reported.