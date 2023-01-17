Protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany's utility RWE to Luetzerath

Police officers detain climate activist Greta Thunberg on the day of a protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany's utility RWE to Luetzerath, in Germany, January 17, 2023 that has highlighted tensions over Germany's climate policy during an energy crisis.  

 WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS

LUETZERATH, Germany  - Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was detained alongside a group of activists on Tuesday during protests against the demolition of the coal village of Luetzerath, according to police.

A spokesperson for the police division in the region said it was not yet clear what would happen to Thunberg, who joined protesters at the site last week to campaign against the expansion of the mine, owned by energy giant RWE.

