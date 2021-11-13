Trails cleared this spring in the long-neglected back half of Stark Park in Manchester’s North End will stay open all winter, with help from several volunteer groups who cleared leaves and fallen trees from the trails this weekend.
Behind the gazebo and stacks of cannonballs visible from River Road, Stark Park stretches out over 30 acres. Three miles of trails meander between street and the Merrimack River, the park’s woods and wetlands hardly feel like Manchester, though the park is scarcely a mile north of downtown.
Volunteers raked leaves off trails and cleared fallen branches, preparing for the snow to come.
Raking with her children, neighbor Joyce Apollo said her family uses the park all the time — so they feel a measure of responsibility to keep it up.
“It’s a great park. We play here. We’ve got to keep it clean,” she said. “We’ve been participating whenever we can.”
Plus, four of Apollo’s children were having a lot of fun scooping leaves into bags on Saturday.
“The kids seem to enjoy it!” she said smiling.
Volunteer groups and the city parks department cleared the overgrown trails earlier this year, installing footbridges over gullies, explained Jason Soukup, a neighbor and secretary of the local nonprofit Manchester Moves. Cutting away invasive vines and moving fallen trees to made the paths more accessible, and clearing out some of the brush made the trails feel more open and safer.
The city contributed granite benches, and a local woodworker, Tom LeComte, carved a wooden sculpture of a friendly troll, who sits at a bend in the path. On Saturday, LeComte was using a chainsaw to carve flowers into a fallen log, which he was planning to turn into a bench for the park.
Much of the new energy pouring in came from pandemic-era projects, and pandemic-induced cabin fever among young families in the area.
Jason Soukup’s wife, Betsy Soukup, is now on the board of Friends of Stark Park. She explained the family got involved during last fall’s park cleanup day. She gathered her children, and her friends with children, and everyone trooped down to the park to start raking.
“It was the middle of the pandemic, so we had nothing else to do!” she said. “It was the most fun day.”
No hibernating here
The Saturday cleanup day signaled the beginning of what neighbors and groups hope will be a new phase of activity for the park: winter recreation like snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
The wilder paths will supplement the more manicured trails at Derryfield Country Club.
Manchester Moves is also trying to make it easier to for people who may not be able to afford winter gear to get in on the action.
The group has been working to expand its “lending library” to 80 sets of cross-country skis for children and adults, as well as snowshoes, on top of its summer inventory of canoes, kayaks and bicycles. Anyone interested in borrowing skis or other gear can make a reservation on the group’s website, manchestermoves.org/gear-lending-library.
The library operates largely on the honor system, Jason Soukup said. After an initial meeting with a Manchester Moves volunteer, area residents are given a code to access the gear stored in a trailer, and can grab skis or snowshoes any time they like.
Soukup said on snowy days, the group plans to set up the trailer at the entrance of Stark Park.
If the park is well-maintained and well-used, neighborhood families can get more out of it, said Soukup.
And if dog-walkers, cross-country skiers, and families are in the park, there are more people keeping an eye out for each other.
He said there had long been a some concern about drinking and drug use in the secluded parts of the park – but if it stays busy through the year, he hopes it will be a nice place for families all year long.