Pakistan's worst-ever floods, record heat in China, never-seen-before wildfires in Europe. Put it all together and 2022 is going down as a year when climate change took on biblical proportions, according to former U.S.Vice President Al Gore.

The steady drumbeat of climate disasters is for Gore, who's chairman and co-founder of Generation Investment Management, a vivid reminder of what's at stake as politicians and investors weigh up whether to throw their weight behind the transition to clean energy.