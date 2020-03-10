Grandma's urn washes up on Hampton Beach

A couple walking on Hampton Beach made a startling discovery Tuesday morning when they found an urn labeled “Grandma” that had washed ashore.
The couple turned the urn over to workers at a state park office at the beach, but Hampton police took possession to examine it and try to locate someone with a connection.
“We’re going to work on finding the owner,” said Deputy Police Chief Dave Hobbs, indicating police will contact local funeral homes.
State park officials contacted state and local police and the state medical examiner’s office after the urn was discovered.
The urn is in the shape of a black box with “Grandma” written in gold letters across the front.
“This is something we don’t deal with very often, obviously,” said Brent Wucher, spokesman for the state Division of Parks and Recreation. “We want to make sure it’s responsibly stored with someone with the abilities to actually check on it, examine it and see if there is some way to get it back to the family, so they can figure out what they want to do with the remains.”
Wucher said it’s hard to know how long the urn has been in the ocean, but it didn’t appear too weathered.
“The weather on the beach over the past couple of months has been pretty rough, so we’re assuming it hasn’t been in the water very long,” he said.
Wucher said it’s important for the proper authorities to open the urn responsibly, “with the utmost respect given to the urn.”
While it is not uncommon for family members to scattered ashes of a loved one in the ocean, Wucher said placing the urn in the water is a bit unusual.
The Environmental Protection Agency allows cremated human remains to be scattered or buried at sea, but not within three nautical miles of shore.
The EPA says ashes can be buried in an acceptable container in situations where it’s not appropriate to scatter them because of wind or other conditions.
According to regulations, the container can’t contain plastic, float or contribute to marine debris and should degrade or dissolve in a short period of time in the marine environment.
Anyone with information about the urn is asked to call the Hampton Police Department at 929-4444.
