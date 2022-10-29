Green burial becoming more popular in NH
Buy Now

Green burial advocate Lee Webster, pictured here at Life Forest in Hillsborough, said having such a place — where cremated remains are interred and then registered in town records — is important in a state where more than three-quarters of those who die are cremated.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

With more people concerned about reducing their environmental impact, funeral homes and cemeteries in New Hampshire are seeing a growing demand for “green” or natural burials.

The Green Burial Council (greenburialcouncil.org) defines green burial as “a way of caring for the dead with minimal environmental impact.” It involves burying bodies “without impediment” such as embalming, liners or vaults, and using biodegradable containers or shrouds.