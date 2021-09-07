Hunter Carbee of Greenfield was recently awarded the New Hampshire “Outstanding Forester of the Year” for 2021.
Carbee began his career stacking lumber at the age of 19 for Jaffrey-based Monadnock Forest Products. When his boss took him to an active logging job he saw a skidder hauling a large white pine log, and said, “That’s what I want to do.”
He started chopping wood in 1977 for D.H Hardwick and Sons, a logging company from Francestown.
Ten years later he was working on the side of Mt. Kearsarge when a tree, taken by the wind, fractured his pelvis and dislocated his spine. He was rescued by other loggers on the job, who carried him out of the woods and drove him 30 miles to Concord Hospital in the back of a pickup truck.
He remained in traction for seven weeks. It took him several additional months before he was able to walk again. Doctors advised him against resuming the physically arduous life of logging, but working in the woods was in his blood.
Undaunted, he began university forestry classes in 1988 and graduated in 1992.
Carbee was offered a position with Forest Resource Consultants in Rumney, working with other foresters managing 50,000 acres of woodlands.
After seven years, Carbee’s career took a different direction when he accepted the position as program director with the New Hampshire Timberland Owner’s Association (NHTOA). He was responsible for the planning and implementation of NH’s Professional Loggers Program, which quickly became one of the most effective logger training programs in the country.
He also assisted with NHTOA forest advocacy efforts, which prepared him for several years as the Granite State Division of the Society of American Forester’s policy chair.
In 2006, Carbee headed back into the woods, coordinating the wood chip supply for two biomass energy facilities in the North Country. Working with over 50 logging contractors, he would deliver an average of 10,000 truckloads of chips per year to the power plants.
Carbee has served on the NH Project Learning Tree board of directors and was chair of the Granite State Division of the Society of American Foresters as well as the policy chair. He also served on the steering committee that wrote Best Management Practices and Cc-authored “Forest Products Road Manual: A Handbook for Municipal Officials and the Forest Products Industry”.
In 2004, he was the recipient of the Northeastern Logger’s Association “Outstanding Contributions to Forest Industry Education Award” and in 2008, the NHTOA “Outstanding Forest Activist Award.”
He lives with his partner, Marcia, on his family Christmas Tree Farm in Greenfield.