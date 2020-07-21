Greenhouse growers could benefit from University of New Hampshire research into soil-less alternatives for ornamental plants.
“Wood fiber materials have been used in Europe since the 1980s, and they are gaining market share among North American floriculture operations," Crysta Harris said in a news release of her research as a UNH graduate student. "Researchers have found that wood fiber can enhance certain peat mixes due to its unique properties."
Harris, whose research took place at the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station’s Macfarlane Research Greenhouse in Durham, said her work grew out of concerns over increasing transportation costs and occasional shortages of peat and perlite for alternative growing materials, known as substrates.
“Before reaching the garden center, ornamental plants such as flowers and bedding plants are typically grown in containers in large greenhouses," Harris said. "When plants are grown in containers, the containers are filled with a soil-less substrate."
Harris investigated potential issues that greenhouse growers might encounter such as plant performance, plant nitrogen requirements, and the substrates’ ability to buffer against pH changes, all of which are crucial aspects of containerized plant production, the UNH news release states.
She found that container-grown petunia plants experienced a slight growth reduction when grown in peat-based substrates amended with 30 percent, by volume, pine tree materials or a commercial wood fiber product.
However, plant performance such as leaf greenness and flower number per plant were not significantly affected.
“This research shows the feasibility of amending soil-less substrates with about 20 to 40 percent wood fiber, by volume, without drastic effects on plant performance or the need to change any major cultural growing practices," said Harris, who now is a greenhouse grower at Cavicchio Greenhouses in Sudbury, Mass.
According to the 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture, sales for New Hampshire’s floriculture and bedding crop industry are $32.9 million.
Harris conducted her research under the guidance of NH Agricultural Experiment Station researcher Anissa Poleatewich, assistant professor of plant pathology at UNH, and Ryan Dickson, formerly at UNH who now is at the University of Arkansas.