The Monadnock Rod and Gun Club says it’s not being allowed to clean up the lead contamination on a neighbor’s property as ordered to by a court.
“We wanted to walk the property to look at what needs to be done and we were refused access,” said Tom Coneys, a club member.
Coneys said he has been trying to work on the club’s behalf to resolve the legal issues that have forced the firearms range to be shut down for close to two years. The club illegally built an extension to the gun range on a neighbor’s property and encroached on wetlands.
The club has lost two lawsuits over the land and has been ordered to pay $3,500 in fines to the Town of Peterborough and $650,000 in damages to the neighbors, Scott and Bridgette Perry.
The club also must file a remediation plan with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. None of that has been done.
Attorney L. Phillips Runyon, who represents the Perrys, said he has not seen any proposal from the club to bring in credentialed, professional engineers to survey the damaged property. The Perrys have been clear that they do not want any club members on the property.
“The Perrys certainly don’t want any club members on their property to do anything,” Runyon said.
Coneys said past club leadership made a series of mistakes when it came to the gun range. They ignored town zoning, ignored wetlands regulations and built on land they did not own.
Coneys said the club does not have the money to pay the Perrys $650,000. Instead, the club wants to hire an engineer to help come up with a plan for club members to dig up the contaminated soil and store it on club property. That’s not something the Perrys are interested in pursuing, Runyon said.