Smoke continued to spill into Midwestern and Eastern swaths of the United States on Thursday - a result of a historically bad wildfire season in Canada that continues unabated. Thick haze from those fires already fueled concerning air pollution levels in some regions this week.
A handful of cities saw Code Purple air quality levels on Wednesday - very unhealthy with increased health risk for the general public - and exceptionally rare Code Maroon was even recorded in some spots in the Midwest.
Parts of the Midwest remained under a Code Purple alert for poor air quality on Thursday morning, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Code Purple, or "very unhealthy," is the agency's second-most severe indication of poor air quality and means an increased risk of health effects for everyone.
As of 6 a.m. Eastern time, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio, were both under Code Purple, as part of a swath of poor air quality that extended into West Virginia.
Parts of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois were also under Code Purple.
Much of the United States felt like a blazing inferno Wednesday, with record heat attacking the South as smoke blanketed parts of the North. Climate change, scientists say, has helped shape the conditions causing misery and putting lives at risk from Mexico to Canada.
Authorities are still battling hundreds of wildfires across Canada. According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, there were 500 active fires as of Thursday morning - about half of them out of control.
Quebec and British Columbia account for the largest number of blazes, with more than 100 in each province.
This year has been Canada's worst for fires; more than 3,000 have been recorded so far. More than 31,000 square miles have burned, an area about the size of South Carolina.
Before a change in winds brought on by a low-pressure area traversing the Great Lakes, fires from Quebec and Ontario were belching out tons of smoke that gathered and drifted eastward out to sea.
Caught up in the jet stream, a speedy river of air several miles above Earth's surface, the smoke eventually made the 3,000-mile-plus journey across the pond to Europe from North America.
On Wednesday, smoke passed over much of Western Europe, including Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain and France. Italy, Germany and countries as far east as Ukraine were expecting to see some smoke in their skies in the days to come.
Smoke is mainly aloft, being carried by the jet stream and given limited opportunity to fall at once. It has nonetheless been quite thick at times, as when darkening the sky in Gibraltar on the southern coast of the Iberian Peninsula.
Smoke transport across the Atlantic Ocean isn't unheard of, but it's not an annual occurrence, either. A small amount made it over following the early June smoke outbreak. It has even been transported from western parts of North America before. In the most intense of fire episodes, smoke can be traceable on a journey all the way around the world.
Smoke over Europe will continue to mostly dissipate in coming days, until it's invisible to the eye, and ultimately the instruments.