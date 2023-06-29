Smoke continued to spill into Midwestern and Eastern swaths of the United States on Thursday - a result of a historically bad wildfire season in Canada that continues unabated. Thick haze from those fires already fueled concerning air pollution levels in some regions this week.

A handful of cities saw Code Purple air quality levels on Wednesday - very unhealthy with increased health risk for the general public - and exceptionally rare Code Maroon was even recorded in some spots in the Midwest.