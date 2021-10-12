Nashua Regional Planning Commission household hazardous waste collection
The Nashua Regional Planning Commission is holding its final household hazardous waste collection of 2021.

It will be on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Nashua City Park and Ride, 25 Crown St.

Residents of Amherst, Brookline, Hollis, Hudson, Litchfield, Merrimack, Milford, Mont Vernon, Nashua, Pelham and Windham can participate.

The fee is $15 per vehicle, with additional charges for quantities exceeding 10 gallons or 20 pounds.

No latex paint, electronics or medications can be disposed of, the commission said.

For more information and a complete list of accepted items, visit www.nashuarpc.org/hhw or call 603-417-6570.