Household hazardous waste to be collected in Nashua Staff Report Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago The Nashua Regional Planning Commission is holding its final household hazardous waste collection of 2021.It will be on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Nashua City Park and Ride, 25 Crown St.Residents of Amherst, Brookline, Hollis, Hudson, Litchfield, Merrimack, Milford, Mont Vernon, Nashua, Pelham and Windham can participate.The fee is $15 per vehicle, with additional charges for quantities exceeding 10 gallons or 20 pounds.No latex paint, electronics or medications can be disposed of, the commission said.For more information and a complete list of accepted items, visit www.nashuarpc.org/hhw or call 603-417-6570.