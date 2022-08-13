Reducing the workweek to four days could have a climate benefit, advocates say. In addition to improving the well-being of workers, they say slashing working hours may reduce carbon emissions.

It's what you might call a "potential triple-dividend policy, so something that can benefit the economy, society and also the environment," said Joe O'Connor, chief executive of the nonprofit group 4 Day Week Global. "There are not many policy interventions that are available to us that could potentially have the kind of transformative impact that reduced work time could have."