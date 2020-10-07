About 170 Merrimack students are in quarantine after an outbreak last week that has forced the suspension of the high school's athletic programs.
Of the district's six reported COVID-19 cases, four involve athletes, officials said.
Because of the risk of exposure, players on several high school teams and other students have been quarantined. Most of the students affected were in the high school.
“We are really not playing around," said Superintendent Mark McLaughlin. The only way that we can keep our operations running is if we really adhere to our requirements of quarantining.”
The high school's freshman, junior varsity and varsity football teams, the varsity cheerleaders and the girls and boys cross country teams were ordered to quarantine for 14 days.
All high school athletic programs have been suspended as a precaution.
“We are way past the point of blame,” McLaughlin said. It will take the entire community to resolve the situation, he said.
The outbreak occurred despite the district's aggressive approach to mask use and social distancing, McLaughlin said.
Students have been participating in hybrid learning since the start of the school year. The district plans to stay in that model until at least Oct. 30.
“Oct. 30 will be the line in the sand, when we look to see what both the metrics and the data show,” McLaughlin told the school board Monday.
He noted that the new cases understandably have stoked fears.
The superintendent said district officials already have begun their evaluations in preparation for the Oct. 30 deadline.
“People are working really hard, and nobody is assuming that it can’t be better,” he said.
But, he said, “normal isn’t ready for us, apparently,”
He said the district must take into consideration its teachers and staff, McLaughlin said. At this point, no cases of transmission in school buildings have been confirmed, he said.
Matt Shevenell, assistant superintendent, said staff at all the district's campuses are offering ideas for keeping buildings safe, including the installation of plexiglass at certain locations.
“It is a continued effort,” said Shevenell, who said the district continues to receive personal protective equipment supplies.
Students in quarantine are receiving academic support, McLaughlin said.
“Nothing is as good as being able to have students with us,” he said. “We are left to do the best we can with the cards we are dealt.”