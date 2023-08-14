NHLakes
Buy Now

Bernadette Cadorette of Hancock, checks a canoe for invasive species at the town’s boat ramp at Nubsanusit Lake. Cadorette serves as a Lake Host, trained by the organization NHLakes.

 Roberta Baker/Union Leader

HANCOCK — Bernadette Cadorette has a high-stakes job at the local boat ramp.

As the “lake host” at Nubanusit Lake, which borders Hancock and Nelson, the 17-year old steward inspects powerboats, canoes, kayaks and assorted watercraft, including their trailers, pads, propellers and gear, for biological stealth invaders.