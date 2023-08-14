HANCOCK — Bernadette Cadorette has a high-stakes job at the local boat ramp.
As the “lake host” at Nubanusit Lake, which borders Hancock and Nelson, the 17-year old steward inspects powerboats, canoes, kayaks and assorted watercraft, including their trailers, pads, propellers and gear, for biological stealth invaders.
Across New Hampshire’s rivers, lakes and ponds, the “unwanted” list keeps growing.
Invasive species of plants and mollusks ranging from the exotic — “Chinese mystery snail” and “Brazilian Eldorea” — to the common — variable milfoil and curly-leaf pondweed — are becoming more plentiful and widespread in the state’s freshwater bodies, threatening the native species that live there.
“I’ve basically grown up here and want to keep it clean and safe for everybody,” said Cadorette, a high school student who has lived beside this lake since she was 8. Roughly 540 boats have been launched at Hancock’s boat ramp this summer, which means nearly continuous voluntary inspections of watercraft when a lake host is on duty.
“My first person Saturday was from Louisiana,” Cadorette said. “I always keep an eye out for everything. His boat was very clean, other than road dust.”
That’s not always the case.
Cadorette knows what to look for, remove, photograph and chart. The most frequent invaders which hitch rides on motors and the hulls of boats, include variable milfoil, fanwort, brittle naiad and curly-leaf pondweed — which sound like herbs or wildflowers. They establish a monoculture, ousting local plants and animals. And they take over and don’t leave.
Cadorette was trained to do these inspections by the non-profit NH LAKES, which was named a 2023 Champion in Action by Citizens and the New Hampshire Union Leader for its efforts to protect the state’s lakes.
Clean. Drain. Dry. New Hampshire’s boating law is clear about caring for boats before and after they’re in freshwater, in order to reduce the hazards posed by invasive aquatic species.
According to 2022 data from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (DES), at least 120 non-native aquatic plants or animals inhabit 11 of the state’s rivers and 81 of its 950 lakes and ponds of more than 10 acres.
New Hampshire documents one to three new infestations each year. New Hampshire and Vermont are in the middle of the pack for freshwater invasive species, and Maine has fewer reported infestations, according to DES.
“We try to do a very broad-based campaign to educate and intercept transient boaters,” said Amy Smagula, freshwater scientist and exotic species program coordinator for NH DES. “We’re obviously very concerned when we have infestations. It’s a serious issue and we deal with it seriously.”
The last two infestations in New Hampshire weren’t found early, so they now cover a larger area and will be harder to control or eradicate, Smagula said by email. Swains Lake in Barrington has 70-plus acres of variable milfoil, and that species covers several acres of Shellcamp Pond in Gilmanton.
A freshwater infestation doesn’t equate to poor water quality, she said, but it causes a water body to be listed as “impaired.” About 100 of the state’s rivers, lakes and ponds currently have infestations, Smagula said.
Marauding milfoil
Hancock’s Mill Pond currently has a dense and widespread infestation of variable milfoil, the exotic species most prevalent across New Hampshire’s fresh water. Some of the state’s cleanest, clearest, largest and deepest lakes have it, and are able to support overgrowths of invasive plants and animals on the bottom or significantly below the surface.
Squam Lake in Holderness has a milfoil crop 30 feet below the surface. Lake Winnipesaukee tested positive for variable milfoil in 1965, and its Moultonborough Bay has had periodic infestations.
“We try to prevent new infestation through boater education and early detection by volunteers,” Smagula said.
A basic question is key. Lake hosts ask boat owners, “What was the last water body you’ve been in?”
“If it’s their first time out this summer, generally it’s pretty clean. We do the same inspections we do for any other boat,” said Brianna Hargraves, a NH LAKES conservation assistant who works with the lake host program.
At Nubanusit Lake, Cadorette keeps her eyes peeled for the regular suspects there: milfoil, pondweed, invasive water chestnuts and purple loosestrife, which sports a deceptively beautiful flower.
She stopped one boat carrying Eurasian milfoil and two boats with brownish strands of seaweed-like variable milfoil, and prevented them from carrying it into the lake. When she spies a problem strand, she pulls it off and takes a photograph.
“Some people thank me for being here,” Cadorette said. “People are pretty used to me doing this.”
She said up to 98% of the boats she checks abide by the clean, drain and dry code, and the owners want to prevent invasive species from moving in.
Chokehold effect
Once an exotic species is detected, NH DES moves in to manage it. Tactics include having divers suction out an overgrowth using selective herbicides to kill it.
Left alone, the invasives outcompete the native botanicals that serve as food, habitat and breeding grounds for local species.
“They aren’t meant to be there,” Hargrave said. “They have no competitors or predators.”
”It affects the ecosystem and the food chain,” said Erin Mastine, outreach program coordinator for NH LAKES.
“Everything’s connected, so there’s a big trickle-down effect,” Hargrave said.
Waterfront property values can drop when a water body is listed as impaired, causing homebuyers to look elsewhere. Swimmers get tangled in the invasive overgrowth, and the tendrils wrap around boat propellers, according to NH LAKES.
Some of the more recent arrivals include animals, such as the Chinese mystery snail and the Asian clam, whose larvae are nearly invisible in a droplet of water.
The Merrimack River in Bow, Long Pond in Pelham and Cobbetts Pond in Windham have high densities of Asian clam. Wicwas Lake in New Hampton and Meredith and Stumpfield Marsh in Hopkinton have proliferations of Chinese mystery snail, according to NH DES.
“There’s more treatment for plants, but it’s nearly impossible to get rid of the animals once they’ve been introduced to a water body,” Hargrave said.
At Lake Sunapee and Pawtuckaway State Park’s boat ramp this summer a CD3 machine was installed, with a wet-dry vacuum, an air hose and a grabber tool to pull invasive species off the hulls.
“The problem is widespread,” Smagula said, “and not in just one part of New Hampshire or the region. Invasive species are a global issue, and aquatic invasive species are definitely on the move.”
Most are found at boat launches first, which indicates that transient boaters are the primary sources for their spread, said Smagula, who has observed Asian clam covering more than 90% of lake and river bottoms in New Hampshire, and Chinese mystery snails blanketing the floors of some New Hampshire lakes.
Clams and snails graze on algae and bacteria in the water. Asian clams are particularly pernicious because they are hermaphroditic, reproducing without mates, Smagula said. “One clam introduced into a waterbody can generate a population all by itself.”