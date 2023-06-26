Smoke rises from Cameron Bluffs wildfire on Vancouver Island

Smoke rises from Cameron Bluffs wildfire on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, earlier in June in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.

 BC Wildfire Service via Facebook/via REUTERS

It's been another mind-boggling stretch for fire in Canada, amid what has become the largest season in the modern record for the country, according to statistics compiled by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

In the seven days ending Sunday, more than 3.5 million acres (1.4 million hectares) burned, or 69 percent of an average full season in the country. This year's tally of land burned is now up to 17.8 million acres (7.2 million hectares), surpassing the entire year of 1995 with 17.5 million acres (7.1 million hectares), for the biggest fire season in modern history for Canada.