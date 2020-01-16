KEENE — Frogs and salamanders migrating in the spring have been getting car-free passage on North Lincoln Street, and now the Harris Center for Conservation Education is asking the city to continue the protection.
Brett Amy Thelen, the science director for the Harris Center for Conservation Education, said the city has agreed to close down a portion of the road for a few nights for the past couple of years. She’d like the city to make the spring migration road closures part of the regular city plan, instead of requiring the organization to make a separate request every year.
“We want to be able to work with the DPW and make it happen,” she said.
The Harris Center trained about 250 volunteers last year to help with the annual amphibian migration count which takes place at several spots in the Monadnock region, starting in late March. In Keene, the volunteers go out to North Lincoln Street and help along the wood frogs, peepers, and salamanders heading for a wetland where the amphibians will breed and lay eggs.
The city has agreed to close down a portion of the road the past couple of years to keep the volunteers safe, and keep the amphibious from getting run over. Thelen would like to be able to have permission for closing North Lincoln Street for up to six nights every year instead of going before the city council to ask permission every year.
Thelen said this year she’s also like to be able to close down a portion of Jordan Road as an experiment to help along the Jefferson Salamander.
The Jefferson Salamander is a species that is listed as being in greatest need of conservation in New Hampshire, she said, and it has been moving from the woods, across Jordan Road, and vernal pools in Robin Hood Park.
The Jefferson Salamander has not been found in the counts at the North Lincoln Street site, she said. The North Lincoln Street amphibians are heading for a wetland created by a beaver dam, not the temporary vernal pools in Robin Hood Park.
“Species that breed and live in vernal pools are a different suite of species,” she said.
The closures generally take place on the first warm rainy nights in the spring, she said, when once the snow pack is gone and the ground is thawed. The migration nights see temperatures that are usually in the 40s or higher, and rainy.
The Harris Center has volunteer training coming up soon for people interested in helping out in the spring. Information about the volunteering opportunities can be found online at harriscenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.