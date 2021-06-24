KEENE — When Jack and Nicole Lamont moved to their property on Wyman Road in October, they envisioned starting their bio-intensive farm growing herbs and vegetables, they did not expect to be the one property on the road to have contaminated well water.
“It's definitely very disappointing,” Jack Lamont said.
Keene city officials contacted the Lamonts in April after testing showed the presence of elevated PFAS chemicals in their water. According to a memo written by Duncan Watson, the assistant public works director for the city, the cause of PFAS in the water hasn’t been determined, but the city is taking responsibility.
“The exact source of PFAS substances in the domestic well at (the property) are unknown, however, in the eyes of the (New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services,) the City is the responsible party with regard to PFAS levels above groundwater standards,” Watson wrote.
The city regularly tests well water in the area because of the proximity to the old landfill located on 20 acres along Route 12 near the Surry town line. While there has never been a prior issue with PFAS levels in the water, Watson said the state recently changed the allowable levels of the chemical that can be considered safe.
“When testing was initially conducted in 2019 the New Hampshire acceptable standard for PFAS chemicals was 70 parts per trillion. In July 2020 the standard was reduced to 12 parts per trillion. Sampling in 2019 at 173 Wyman Road indicated concentrations of PFAS of 17.8 parts per trillion, and subsequent testing in April of this year indicated concentrations of PFAS of 20 parts per trillion. The human health effects from exposure to low environmental levels of PFAS are unknown,” Watson wrote.
Lamont said his neighbors have all had their well water tested, and none of them are having the PFAS problem he’s having.
“It’s kind of a shock,” Lamont said. “Just our well has it in there.”
Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFAS) chemicals are man made solvents used in manufacturing, and the chemicals are also found in some fire fighting foam. Merrimack and Litchfield residents have been dealing with PFAS and PFOA in their drinking water linked to the Saint Gobain plastic maker in Merrimack, and there is contaminated water in the Seacoast region linked to the Pease Air Force Base.
Lamont said the city has been supportive, supplying bottled water for drinking and cooking, and the city installed filters meant to reduce the levels of PFAS to below the new, stringent standards.
“The situation isn’t great, but I feel the city has been really good about how they’re handling it,” Lamont said.
Watson writes in his memo that the city will spend about $38,000 on the filtering system, including installation, monitoring, and testing, over the next three years. The alternative would be to spend about $500,000 to extend the city’s water line to the houses in the area. That might end up being a necessity if the problem grows, according to Watson. The city and DES are working to expand the testing to determine the scope of the issue.
“If the PFAS contamination proves to be more widespread than is currently known, the option of extending the City’s water distribution system into this area might be advisable, but it is too soon to know whether this is necessary,” Watson wrote.