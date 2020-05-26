Keene State College’s composting program is being honored by the United States Environmental Protection Agency as one of the best programs in the country.
“It means a lot to get the recognition, I’m really proud of our campus,” said Matthew Bacon
The college was named a top winner of the EPA’s National Food Recovery Challenge earlier this spring, taking first place for being the institution of higher learning that saw the most growth in preventing or diverting food waste. Bacon said the school bested its own goals of diverting 50 percent of on campus waste by 2020, hitting 50.54 percent last year. Keene State’s next milestone aims to have zero waste by 2030.
“We have really ambitious goals across the board. It is definitely going to be tricky but I’m confident we are going to make it work,” Bacon said.
Getting to more than 50 percent of waste diverted is largely due to being able to compost the food waste from the Zorn Dining Commons, Bacon said. The material is composted off campus and brought back for the lawns and gardens on campus, Bacon said.
Because the school is taking in food waste, including dairy and meat, for the compost heap, that waste has to go out of state, Bacon said. All of Keene State’s compost goes to a facility in Brattleboro, Vt., where it is broken down before coming back to the college.
New Hampshire Department of Environmental Protection regulations require a special permit for meat and dairy composting. Mike Nork, with the DES’s Solid Waste Management Bureau, said there are not too many permitted composting sites in New Hampshire able to take that waste.
“It’s a stumbling block for a lot of people,” Nork said. “I would love to see more composting in New Hampshire, but New Hampshire doesn’t have a lot of infrastructure for composting development.”
The standard permit in New Hampshire to allow a commercial solid waste facility to compost meat and dairy food waste requires a more stringent review, as well as a one-time fee between $2,000 and $5,000, Nork said. Part of the concern about such waste is that it can attract animals and insects that can spread disease. There is also concern for the odor that such material can produce, Nork said.