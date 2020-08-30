Kiwiberries are tropical-tasting fruits that have grown in the backyards and private gardens of the region for more than 140 years.
In 2013, Iago Hale, associate professor of specialty crop improvement at University of New Hampshire, established the Kiwiberry Research and Breeding Program at the experiment station’s Woodman Horticultural Research Farm in Durham.
“Inspired by producer interest, consumer demand, and an opportunity for niche marketing in the region, his aim has been to develop improved, economically viable kiwiberry varieties for small farms in the Northeast,” a UNH news release states.
With their general adaptation to the region’s cooler climate, their attractive appearance, intense and complex flavor profiles, high levels of bioactive compounds, and easy consumability, kiwiberries (Actinidia arguta) have long been recognized for their potential as a high-value crop in New England. Despite their long history of growing in New England, very little commercial production exists.
In recent decades, a few pioneering producers have successfully experimented with field-scale kiwiberry production, demonstrating the commercial viability of the crop and helping to catalyze interest among consumers. However, one of the main barriers to commercial kiwiberry production for regional growers is knowing which varieties available from commercial nurseries are best suited to the region.
As a result, Hale and his team recently partnered with Hartmann’s Plant Company of Lacota, Mich., to genetically fingerprint the company’s kiwiberry inventory in an effort to certify the identity of varieties that Hale and his team have recommended for growing in New England.
“Now for the first time, growers can source commercially grown kiwiberry plants that have been genetically verified as being recommended to grow in New England by experiment station researchers,” the news release says.
Interest in growing kiwiberries appears to be on the rise in the region. For the first time since the USDA began keeping statistics in 1840, farmers from several Northeast states, including New Hampshire, reported kiwifruit production operations in the 2017 Census of Agriculture, the most recent census.
To support this spreading interest, “Growing Kiwiberries in New England, a Guide for Regional Producers” is also now available for beginning kiwiberry growers, the UNH news release says. The online guide, developed by Hale and his team, provides in-depth, regionally relevant, and updated information on the crop.
The guide can be found at: http://www.noreastkiwiberries.com/