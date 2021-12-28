Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council have appointed Paula Bellemore of Goffstown as the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program’s executive director, succeeding Dorothy “Dijit” Taylor of Hopkinton, who is retiring Dec. 31 after 11 years leading the program.
Prior to joining LCHIP in 2014, Bellemore served as the executive director of the Piscataquog Land Conservancy, a regional land trust in south-central New Hampshire, where she worked for more than 10 years.
A fifth-generation New Hampshire native, Bellemore’s 17 years of experience in land conservation are balanced by strong administrative and managerial experience gained through a previous career in hospitality management, and a passion for preserving the state's unique heritage.
“By maintaining a steadfast focus on the original intent of the program and by protecting LCHIP's past investments in our natural, cultural, and historical resources, LCHIP’s coming 20 years will only build on that past success. I welcome the opportunity to serve the program as it enters its third decade,” Bellemore said.
Ben Wilcox, president and general manager at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway and chair of the LCHIP Board of Directors said, “In her seven years with LCHIP Paula has proven herself to be a dynamic, energetic, and committed leader. She is thoroughly familiar with the legal and legislative framework within which LCHIP operates and I believe her knowledge, experience, and skills will be invaluable as we move forward.”
The New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program is an independent state authority created by the Legislature in 2000. LCHIP’s legislative mandate is to ensure the perpetual contribution of natural, cultural and historic resources to the economy, environment, and quality of life in New Hampshire. For more information about LCHIP visit www.lchip.org.