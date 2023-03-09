The operator of the state-owned landfill told lawmakers Wednesday that Maine's sludge disposal crisis is over now that it has found a temporary home for sludge in New Brunswick, buying Maine the time that it needs to come up with a safe, affordable long-term sludge management plan.

"We are riding the ragged edge of not having sufficient (sludge) capacity on a daily basis and that problem came to a head here in Maine," said Clark James, director of operations for Casella, the operator of Juniper Ridge Landfill. "We were able to avert the crisis, but we are by no means out of the woods. I would hope that you could give us a little bit of time so we can reach a longer-term solution that will benefit everybody and return some stability to the marketplace."