A 126-acre parcel spanning through Bedford and Goffstown will remain undeveloped following a creative conservation arrangement between multiple entities.
“From my perspective, this is a really important and very strategic piece of property in a highly developed area. This is really precious property,” said Chris Wells, president of the Piscataquog Land Conservancy.
An agreement has been reached that will allow all of the 126-acre parcel along the west side of Wallace Road to be conserved.
A portion of that property, about 43 acres, will be purchased for $1 million with money previously contributed to the Bedford conservation fund.
Without the acquisition, a proposal that will be reviewed by the Bedford Conservation Commission on Aug. 24, the 43 acres would likely have been placed on the market for potential development.
“There are only so many pieces of property of any real size left in this corner of the state,” said Wells, noting the significance of this unique arrangement between the two communities, the Piscataquog Land Conservancy and the Marcia Marston Trust in Bedford — the current owner of the land.
Included in the arrangement is an additional conservation measure stating that the town will convey a conservation easement on the 43-acre to the land conservancy.
Furthermore, Wells said there is an additional parcel of land across the street on Wallace Road that is highlighted in a separate agreement.
That arrangement states that the Marston Trust will donate 83 acres of land in Bedford and Goffstown — about 50 acres in Goffstown and a total of 33 acres in Bedford — to the land conservancy to be managed as conservation land.
In addition, Bedford has a right of first offer to purchase another 72 acres of the land across the street if the Marston Trust ever decides to sell it in the future, according to Wells.
“This is much more than just the land being permanently secured,” he said, adding the town will have the option of acquiring even more property to conserve down the road.
“We are really honored and also really excited to be working with the town of Bedford and the Marston Trust on this very creative conservation project. This is certainly one of our bigger projects that we have worked on.” The arrangement has been in the works for months, and is about to be finalized.
A public hearing will be held on Aug. 24 to potentially approve the use of conservation funds to purchase the $1 million property.
A subsequent public hearing has been planned for Sept. 8 for the town council to approve the expenditure.
The agreement could ultimately preserve about 200 acres of land in Bedford and Goffstown, according to Wells, explaining there are other properties in that vicinity that are already being conserved. He praised the Marston family for being open to the idea of a conservation agreement.
According to a release, the Marston land includes a long stretch of undeveloped frontage on Wallace Road along the Bedford and Goffstown town lines that was previously identified in the Bedford Open Space plan as a priority for protection because of its proximity to other conservation lands, demand for development and existing natural conditions.