RUMNEY — The last privately owned stretch of cliffs on Rattlesnake Mountain — which enthusiasts have called the home of “the best sport climbing in the Northeast” — has been saved for future generations thanks to a multi-year, multi-party effort led by the Rumney Climbers’ Association.
In 2017, the association purchased 85 acres of land off Buffalo Road known as the Northwest Crags and also as the Final Frontier, and set about making improvements to it. The association built a parking lot at the western terminus of the land and installed a trail that links it to some 40 new climbing routes.
Recently, the association transferred ownership of the land to the U.S. Forest Service, which makes it part of the White Mountain National Forest, and thus, said Peter Jackson, perpetually accessible to the public, and climbers in particular.
A co-president of the RCA, Jackson said the Forest Service will manage the land, while the Association, under a climbing-management plan, will be responsible for maintaining the “fixed protection,” such as rock anchors, on the climbing routes.
A software engineer, Jackson, 46, came from Bethesda, Md., in 2011 to climb the extended formation of schist cliffs known as Rumney Rocks “and I never went home, except to get my stuff,” intrigued by the opportunities for sport climbers like himself.
Even before he joined the RCA, Jackson said the association was already aware of the need to permanently protect access to Rumney Rocks and to ease perceived overcrowding at the main climbing areas.
In 1994, when the then-owner closed it to climbing, the RCA partnered with the Boulder, Colo.-based Access Fund to purchase 36 acres and to also build a parking lot and trails on them. The land and improvements were then transferred to the USFS and added to the White Mountain National Forest.
More recently, Access Fund loaned the RCA, which had raised $100,000 by itself, $120,000 to buy the Northwest Crags/Last Frontier. Meanwhile, the Forest Service was able to tap the Land and Water Conservation Fund to allow it to acquire the land from the RCA, an action that let the RCA repay the Access Fund.
In addition to the Access Fund, Jackson said the Appalachian Mountain Club and the American Alpine Club were major donors.
Jackson said the preservation of the Northwest Crags/Final Frontier makes Rumney Rocks an even more desirable destination for sport climbing.
The beauty of Rumney Rocks, Jackson said, is that it has well-established routes for climbers of all abilities.
“With a few exceptions, the really hard stuff has easy stuff nearby,” and the “fixed protection” on the routes is “very well maintained” by the RCA and its 40 members, he said.
Sport climbing is risky, Jackson said, but it’s also growing, thanks to word of mouth.
Rockclimbing.com said “the popularity of Rumney has skyrocketed in the past few years with the steep schist crags offering the best sport climbing in the Northeast.”
REI on its website, mountainproject.com, which bills itself as a guidebook to more than 170,000 climbing routes worldwide, called Rumney “one of the premier sport climbing destinations in the country. This area has become a focal point of hard sport climbing, with climbers from all over the world visiting during the fall season.”
Craig Young, who is the White Mountain National Forest’s lands and realty program manager, said the acquisition of the Northwest Crags/Final Frontier was a “wonderful collaborative success story.”
The RCA, Young said in a prepared statement, “had the inspiration, along with the expertise and undying technical and financial support from Access Fund, and the amazing support from the local community.”
Also in the release, Mike Morin, the Access Fund’s northeast regional director, hailed the transaction.
“Acquisition of high-quality climbing resources for conservation and public access has been at the core of Access Fund’s mission since the organization was founded in 1991,” he said. “We’re excited to continue working with RCA as they shift their focus to long-term stewardship of this popular climbing destination.”