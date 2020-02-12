ROCHESTER -- As the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency enters its 50th year, officials there say they are working on reducing lead exposure and ensuring clean drinking water in New Hampshire.
Lead exposure data briefs show that in 2018, 31 Rochester children under the age of 6 had elevated lead levels in their blood. In the Greater Nashua region, there were 73 children, and in Greater Manchester, 116.
Dennis Deziel, EPA New England Regional Administrator, said on Wednesday that “there’s no real acceptable levels of lead.”
“We have partnered with the state to develop an online guide for homeowners to reduce lead exposure,” Deziel said.
“Protect Your Tap: 10-minute Lead Test” was developed in partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. The step-by-step guide provides information on how to identify a lead service line, reduce exposure to lead in drinking water and how to test drinking water.
Lead exposure can impair a child’s ability to think, learn and concentrate, according to the NH Department of Health and Human Services.
According to the 2019 EPA New England Annual Report which covers the lead initiative, ensuring clean drinking water and cleaning up contaminated properties for reuse are top priorities for EPA officials.
Last year, the EPA launched an interactive platform to combine geospatial data about the Merrimack River watershed. That river is a primary drinking water source for 550,000 people in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
“It is so critical to New Hampshire and Massachusetts,” Deziel said.
The report also says that last year $20.1 million was invested in the Brownfields Program here in Region 1. That program transitions contaminated sites for other uses, creating housing, businesses, public facilities and parks.
“Across New England in 2019, we worked with towns and cities and cleaned up 64 sites and made them ready for use,” Deziel said.
Deziel said they will be kicking off their 50th anniversary celebrations on April 22, which is Earth Day.