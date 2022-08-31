Lebanon's new Ford F150 Lightning

Jordan Eastman, a salesman at Lebanon Ford, gets this new electric Ford F150 pickup truck ready for delivery to the City of Lebanon. The vehicle's color, called "antimatter blue," is a close match to the rest of the city's fleet. The dealership is undergoing construction to update its facility, expand capacity, and prepare for a transition to electric vehicles.

 Courtesy, Lebanon Ford

Around Lebanon City Hall these days, the buzz about the city’s new pickup truck is downright electric.

On Thursday, the city is taking delivery of one of the first Ford F150 “Lightning” electric pickup trucks in the country.