MEREDITH — Bobhouse owners pulling their fishing shanties to shore are leaving an untidy wake of debris on the ice, including wooden decks, 55-gallon drums, scrap lumber — even a barbecue grill.
“When is enough enough?” asked an exasperated Mike Faller, the town’s public works director.
In past years, the Meredith Rotary Club, which hosts the Great Rotary Ice Fishing Derby, has helped clean up the leftover mess. The derby raises thousands of dollars each year to fund scholarships and community improvement projects.
One recent spring the club organized a flotilla of boats whose crews worked to drag debris from the bottom of Meredith Bay and bring it to shore for disposal. But Faller has become weary that those who leave the clutter aren’t cleaning it up.
“If you put it out there, you should have to bring it back in,” he said.
Abandoned debris pollutes the lake when it sinks and creates hazards for boaters when it floats on the surface, he said.
Stressing that it takes just a few irresponsible ice fishermen to smear the whole group’s reputation, Faller said he hopes raising the issue will encourage anglers to police their own.
Stephen Hodecker of Meredith, who was helping load a friend’s bobhouse onto a trailer, believed a man who had just hauled off a bobhouse would be back for the wooden deck, outfitted with a barbecue grill and a small evergreen tree, that had been attached to it.
But he said he said he was saddened to see a pile of wooden pallets and hay bales left on the ice.
On Tuesday, Cody Leblanc of Moultonborough and Stephen Black of Sandwich said they had planned to bring the wooden pallets and a split heating oil tank that had been used as a fire pit to shore last week, but were just getting to it. They said the items had been put on the ice during last month’s pond hockey tournament, not by ice fishermen.
Chuck Malagodi of New Hampton, who was strapping his aluminum-framed bobhouse onto a trailer at Hesky Park, said a 55-gallon metal drum left on the ice near the boat ramp was used to burn all the wooden components of one bobhouse. He said the non-combustible parts were put in the bed of a pickup truck and taken away.
Faller said he understands things get frozen into the ice, but people should take the time to chip them out and get rid of them. Debris that is hauled back to shore is often abandoned, requiring town public works crews to dispose of it.
“It’s just really frustrating to see,” Faller said.
State law requires that bobhouses be removed from public waters, public property or private property no later than April 1. The owner’s name and address must be plainly marked on the bobhouse.
Faller has become so upset by the behavior that he plans to photograph every bobhouse on Meredith Bay next year. If debris is left behind when the shanties are removed, he said he intends to forward the photos and owners’ names to New Hampshire Fish and Game “so they can fine them.”