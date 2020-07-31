Liberty Utilities will not proceed with its Granite Bridge natural gas pipeline proposal and instead seek an alternative solution.
The pipeline — which would have followed Route 101, bringing natural gas from Exeter to Manchester, with a storage tank in Epping — was opposed by several environmental groups and politicians.
The utility now hopes the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approves a filing for a 20 year contract for capacity on an existing pipeline known as Concord Lateral. The new proposal will eliminate more than 1 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions while enabling more customers to receive gas service, according to the company.
Liberty Utility proposed the project in 2017 with a natural gas capacity shortfall in New Hampshire. It would have linked to existing gas pipelines.
"When we originally filed Granite Bridge, the capacity was not available,” said Emily Burnett, a spokeswoman for Liberty Utilities. At the end of 2019, another company did not renew a contract to use a portion of the Concord Lateral pipeline.
"We're always looking for the cheapest option available for our customers. This was flagged for us," Burnett said.
Liberty Utilities provides natural gas service to a growing customer base of more than 96,000 homes and businesses in 35 New Hampshire communities, including the cities of Manchester, Nashua, Concord, Laconia, Franklin and surrounding towns. The company struggled to meet the demand with more than about 1,000 customers a year signing up for gas service.
“Making sure natural gas is available for customers who want it is critical not only for New Hampshire’s economy and for families’ pocketbooks, but also to enable the deepest, fastest, and most achievable pathway for decarbonizing our economy and taking action on climate change,” said Sue Fleck, president of Liberty-NH, in a statement.
Granite Bridge was a point of contention in the Democratic primary for governor between Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky and state Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes.
Volinsky has opposed the pipeline, while Feltes said he thought New Hampshire needed the pipeline to meet growing demand for natural gas for heat in the winter.
In a call with reporters Friday afternoon, Feltes said he was pleased to see a solution that resulted in additional capacity, without the need for new fossil fuel infrastructure.
"Now we need to focus on the real obstacle to clean energy in New Hampshire, which is Chris Sununu," Feltes said. "It's time to get our eye on the ball."
Volinsky has attacked Feltes for accepting contributions from Liberty Utilities in earlier campaigns, and held a rally July 24 with environmental groups who opposed the pipeline.
Liberty Utilities is happy about the alternative option.
“It really benefits all parties involved," Burnett said. "This is just a win-win."