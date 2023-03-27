Pease Water/Fuel Farm
Shedding cattails stand along Hodgson Brook on Friday, a body of water that critics say is at risk from the new Portsmouth fuel farm project.

PORTSMOUTH — Local environmentalists, public officials and a future competitor warn that the site for a third fuel farm at the Pease International Tradeport could threaten wetlands critical to a drinking water source for Seacoast communities.

But the leadership of the Pease Development Authority and past officials say the bid from Texas-based Million Air has more than adequate safeguards with a design that has already undergone an extensive environmental review.

Hodgson Brook empties into North Mill Pond in Portsmouth on March 24, 2023.
Port City Air is the current site of the fuel farm at Pease.
The Water Treatment Facility on Grafton Drive in Portsmouth.