PORTSMOUTH — Local environmentalists, public officials and a future competitor warn that the site for a third fuel farm at the Pease International Tradeport could threaten wetlands critical to a drinking water source for Seacoast communities.
But the leadership of the Pease Development Authority and past officials say the bid from Texas-based Million Air has more than adequate safeguards with a design that has already undergone an extensive environmental review.
The Portsmouth Conservation Commission in December 2021 urged the state Department of Environmental Services to reject a wetlands permit the project has since received.
Members of the Newington Board of Selectmen last month questioned whether there were safer places along the airport tarmac for Million Air to become the second fixed-base operator (FBO) at Pease to hold 60,000 gallons of fuel with the potential for up to 90,000 gallons.
More than 1,000 citizens have signed a petition in opposition to the site. State Sen. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, led a group of past and former lawmakers raising “strong concerns” with the process.
“As we hope you can appreciate, given the history of water quality issues on the Seacoast and at Pease particularly, our constituents are concerned about avoiding mistakes that can jeopardize our environment again,” they said in a letter to the PDA board.
The primary objection to this project is it requires building a road near wetlands connected to Haven Well that feeds the public drinking water source for the tradeport and Newington Village.
The wetlands are also linked to Hodgdon Brook and North Mill Pond watershed that eventually flow into the environmentally-sensitive, Piscataqua River, the lawmakers said.
Past testing by the Air Force near the Haven Well confirmed the presence of perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, one of the “forever chemicals,” at 10 times the acceptable levels.
“Building on and next to these wetlands risks putting contaminants back into circulation,” wrote the eight current lawmakers and two former ones.
PDA says design ‘most advanced’
Pease Development Authority Deputy Director and General Counsel Anthony Blenkisop said Million Air has built into its design secondary containment to prevent any spills from contaminating nearby wetlands.
“The proposed fuel farm design is certainly very robust in terms of containment that would wall off any spills that occur,” Blenkisop said.
Executive Director Paul Brean, who was on vacation last week and could not be reached, said this design is among the most advanced of any “in the country.”
Brean said the entire Tradeport sits on the aquifer and every part of its tarmac, ramp and apron are near wetlands.
Officials representing Port City Air, the airport’s current fixed-base operator, said Million Air can and should choose an alternate site to locate this fuel farm.
“In the FBO business, it is important that everybody try to operate as clean as possible. The reality is that this is not a clean industry. Spills happen even with new equipment that can go faulty,” said Jake Marvelley, Port City Air’s lawyer. “There are safer locations to put this. It makes little sense to trust in (containment) technology when we’re talking about the risk of damage in perpetuity.”
Poll: Most unaware of project
The Union Leader obtained results of a poll that Port City Air commissioned for the University of New Hampshire to sample public opinion.
The poll found 62% had never heard of the project.
When told about the potential for contaminating wetlands, at least 69% said this would make them less likely to support it, the survey found.
“Million Air are choosing to put it somewhere and then rely on technology to clean up the mess if there is one,” Marvelley said.
“One thing we have learned in watching the PFAS issue is that once it is discovered and explored, it’s really important to make smart choices rather than not and find later that what you did backfired and did irrevocable damage to the environment.”
George Bald, a former executive director of the Pease Development Authority and past chairman of its board, said this opposition to him is more about Port City Air’s desire to block competition.
“PCA is cloaking itself as the environmental protector of the public interest. PCA is no protector and is simply opportunistically seeking to retain its monopoly at Pease,” Bald wrote in a recent op-ed.
During a telephone interview, Bald said the authority over the years has approved developing 800 acres along the airport and affected less than a quarter acre of wetlands.
“I think the board has really worked hard to make sure the environment is protected at Pease,” Bald said, noting the proposal has been under review for two years.
Port City has been the only fixed operator since Pan Am Services left the airport in 2008.
The current FBO has two fuel farms at the airport with total capacity to store 226,000 gallons of fuel.
Former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith chaired the PDA board before he stepped down in February 2022 to run for the U.S. Senate.
The board approved Million Air’s concept plan prior to Smith’s departure.
“We placed some significant environmental conditions on that application going forward, and this process continues,” Smith said. “The notion that the PDA board or the staff is pushing this through is false. This is all about state and federal environmental laws and regulations. If the application doesn’t meet them, then it doesn’t get board approval, period, end of story.”
The Federal Aviation Administration has made it clear to the Pease board in the past that it cannot take steps to block another company from trying to bring another FBO there, Smith said.
Denying this application out of fear for the “potential” for future contamination could set a dangerous precedent, Smith said.
“If the developer meets all the requirements but still the PDA doesn’t allow it to occur then you have set up a process that could be used to block any project of any kind in the future,” Smith said.
Bald said since Million Air refuels 70 million gallons of fuel every year at airport locations all over the U.S. and Canada, it could leverage more economic development at Pease.
Smith agreed.
“Port City Air has been a tremendous partner to Pease over the years; they do a wonderful job,” Smith said. “My view is when it comes to a second FBO that a rising tide could lift all boats.”
Port Air City and other opponents have questioned Million Air’s use of Hoyle Tanner to design its project since the firm is one of the PDA’s contract engineers.
“That’s a blatant conflict of interest which is why the entire design of the project should go to an independent, third party review,” Marvelley said.
Deputy Director Blenkisop said staff engineers at PDA will review the final wetlands buffer impact that would then likely go to the full board for a final decision in the “May-to-June” timeframe.
Critics charge conflict of interest
Hoyle Tanner is one of three engineers the authority uses on an as-needed basis.
“We can pick and choose which one we use. In the event outside help is needed on this application, the PDA has not and would not utilize Hoyle Tanner to provide assistance to it,” he added.
After PFOS contamination in the Haven Well was found, it was shut down from 2014 until Pease opened a new water treatment plant in 2021.
“The fact you have cutting edge water treatment at Pease should people comfort the high quality can be maintained,” Smith said.
Marvelley said that doesn’t justify approving this project.
“The new facility is amazing and the effort to clean up this water source have been impressive on a national level,” Marvelley said. “This still comes down to Pease and Million Air deciding that a fuel farm at this particular site is just not worth the risk.”