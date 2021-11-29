CONCORD — A bipartisan group of legislators and town officials called for the closure of the Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics plant in Merrimack after a state inspection found the company installed a bypass stack which allowed air emissions to go out containing the “forever chemicals” that had polluted groundwater.
State Rep. Rosemarie Rung, D-Merrimack, said the state Department of Environmental Services should order the shutdown until the French-based company can prove it’s no longer emitting per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, often called PFAS, found in drinking wells in Merrimack, Bedford and surrounding communities.
“I would like them to remain closed until we have total assurances that PFAS is not emitted from that plant,” Rung said.
Mindi Messmer of Rye, an environmental consultant and former legislator, said she spotted in Saint-Gobain’s file a “letter of deficiency” the state sent out on Nov. 18.
The bypass stack was observed during state testing at the site last Sept. 7-10, DES officials said.
45 days to respond
Laurene Allen is co-founder of Merrimack Citizens for Clean Water, a local advocacy group.
“It is appalling that there are no consequences or further actions required to a known corporate polluter of our air, waterways and environment at large, while we, the people, bear the burden and harm of Saint-Gobain’s action,” Allen said.
In its order, DES gives the company 45 days to request an amendment to its operating permit about the operation of a bypass stack.
In February 2020, the state issued a permit to the company to operate pollution control equipment aimed at reducing PFAS emissions.
They were to use an air filtration system known as a regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO).
In this latest report, state officials said the company did not shut down its operations when the RTO wasn’t working.
Sheri Eldridge, a compliance bureau administrator with DES, wrote this allowed unregulated emissions to go out through the bypass stack.
DES spokesman James Martin said the company didn’t have permission to use a bypass stack, but manufacturers often install one as a “safety device” to prevent the pollution control device from overheating or not working properly.
The stack is intended to be deployed when the RTO is not working, he said.
“The bypass stack is not meant to be used on a routine basis,” Martin said. “If they intend to keep it functioning, they need to respond to a plethora of issues we have raised.”
Saint-Gobain officials have maintained they were in compliance with air permit limits even without the RTO in operation. Company officials said past town efforts against the firm’s current operations have “lacked factual or legal basis.”
Company officials did not respond to a request for comment regarding Monday’s press conference.
Rep. Bill Boyd, R-Merrimack, served on the town council before winning his House seat last September.
“At the very onset when Saint-Gobain fully disclosed PFAS in the drinking water, I gave them credit for stepping up and admitting they could be responsible,” Boyd began.
“Ever since then, they have pretty much have done their own thing and not communicated with the town.”
Others joining the event Monday included Merrimack Republican Reps. Maureen Mooney and Robert Healey, Merrimack Town Councilor and ex-Democratic Rep. Nancy Murphy, Litchfield Town Administrator Troy Brown and Rep. Gary Woods, D-Bow.